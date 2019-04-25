English

This game sucked – Thompson laments loss as Warriors miss chance to advance

By Opta
Klay Thompson
Victory for the Golden State Warriors in Game 5 would have settled their series with the Los Angeles Clippers, but they came up short.

LA, April 25: Klay Thompson did not mince his words after the Golden State Warriors slumped to a 129-121 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 5.

The Warriors missed a chance to cut the series short, despite Kevin Durant posting a game-high 45 points at Oracle Arena on Wednesday.

Steve Kerr's reigning champions, who still lead the series 3-2, were well below their best and Thompson wants to see a strong response in Friday's Game 6.

Asked how the Warriors could build on the latest result, Thompson said: "Shoot, there's no building, we just go do what we do.

"Build from this game? This game sucked. We lost. Let's freakin' win by 30, like we're capable of. But it's basketball, so I'm excited for Friday."

The Houston Rockets – beaten by the Warriors in a dramatic Western Conference Finals last year – await in the semis and Thompson admitted he had already started to cast his mind towards that series before finishing the job against the Clippers, who were inspired by Lou Williams' 33-point haul.

"I thought we were going to come out and win, but sometimes life doesn't go as planned," added Thompson.

"We're still in a great position with hopefully only 48 minutes left to close these guys out. They've been pesky. They've been tough, but now it's time to do what we do."

    Story first published: Thursday, April 25, 2019, 15:00 [IST]
