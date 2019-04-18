English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Durant needs to be more aggressive in playoffs - Kerr

By
Kevin Durant endured a tough night in the Golden State Warriors loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, prompting his coach to demand more.
Kevin Durant endured a tough night in the Golden State Warriors' loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, prompting his coach to demand more.

LA, April 18: Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr believes Kevin Durant is the best player in the world but needs to be more aggressive in the playoffs.

Durant has established himself as one of the NBA's top performers, but he attempted just eight shots in the Warriors' shocking 135-131 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 2 of their series earlier this week, turning the ball over nine times.

Golden State had led by 31 points at one stage before collapsing as the Clippers levelled the series at 1-1.

Kerr believes Durant will bounce back in Game 3, yet he wants more from the 30-year-old.

"He's the most skilled basketball player on planet earth," Kerr told reporters of Durant. "There's nobody who can do what he can do.

"In the playoffs, defenses are more locked in, they play everybody tougher. I don't know how many shots he got the other night, absolutely he needs to be more aggressive.

"It's the playoffs. He can get any shot he wants any time. I want to see him get 20 shots, 30.

"It was a tough game for him. It wasn’t his night. Like I said, he's the most skilled basketball player on earth. He's a champion, two-time Finals MVP. He'll be coming out firing , ready to play."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: MCI 4 - 3 TOT
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Thursday, April 18, 2019, 3:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 18, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue