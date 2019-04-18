Durant needs to be more aggressive in playoffs - Kerr

Durant has established himself as one of the NBA's top performers, but he attempted just eight shots in the Warriors' shocking 135-131 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 2 of their series earlier this week, turning the ball over nine times.

Golden State had led by 31 points at one stage before collapsing as the Clippers levelled the series at 1-1.

Kerr believes Durant will bounce back in Game 3, yet he wants more from the 30-year-old.

"He's the most skilled basketball player on planet earth," Kerr told reporters of Durant. "There's nobody who can do what he can do.

"In the playoffs, defenses are more locked in, they play everybody tougher. I don't know how many shots he got the other night, absolutely he needs to be more aggressive.

"It's the playoffs. He can get any shot he wants any time. I want to see him get 20 shots, 30.

"It was a tough game for him. It wasn’t his night. Like I said, he's the most skilled basketball player on earth. He's a champion, two-time Finals MVP. He'll be coming out firing , ready to play."