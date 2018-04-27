NBA: Antetokounmpo leads Bucks to win over Celtics to force game seven

The prolific scorer took only 10 shots in the game-five loss, scoring 16 points. Antetokounmpo had almost that many shots – nine – in the first half on Thursday (April 26) as the Bucks turned it on in the second quarter to open a 48-39 half-time lead.

Boston fought back and made it a one-possession game with less than six minutes remaining. But Malcolm Brogdon (16 points) hit a three-pointer to build the lead to six at the five-minute mark, and Antetokounmpo scored 10 of the Bucks' final 19 points to help his team prevail. Khris Middleton also had 16 points for the Bucks.

Antetokounmpo was also active on the boards with 14 rebounds, and he added four assists and two steals.

Jayson Tatum had 22 points to lead the Celtics.

Game seven is in Boston on Saturday.

PARKER SHINES

Jabari Parker came off the bench to score nine points and grab 11 rebounds for the Bucks.

ROZIER, BROWN STRUGGLE

Celtics guards Terry Rozier and Jaylen Brown shot a combined 11-of-32 from the field, and five-of-18 from three-point range, in the loss.

DELLY FINDS PARKER

Matthew Dellavedova went long to find Parker for a slam.

CAVALIERS AT PACERS

It will be interesting to see how the Pacers respond after Wednesday's emotional last-second loss to the Cavaliers, who lead their series 3-2.

