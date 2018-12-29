English

Lakers guard Rondo out for a month after finger surgery

By Opta
Rajon Rondo
Rajon Rondo suffered a sprained right ring finger this week and underwent surgery that will sideline him for four or five weeks.

LA, December 29: Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo has undergone surgery on a sprained right ring finger and will be sidelined for four or five weeks, the team have announced.

The 32-year-old suffered the injury on Tuesday in the Lakers’ win over the Golden State Warriors, before sitting out Thursday's loss at the Sacramento Kings.

After reports suggested Rondo would miss a month, Los Angeles confirmed the expected length of his absence on Friday.

Rondo missed 17 games earlier this season after breaking the same hand against the Portland Trail Blazers in November. He had returned only last week and appeared in three games before suffering the finger injury.

The Lakers also are without star LeBron James, who strained his groin against the Warriors and is expected to miss several games.

Los Angeles are 20-15 after the defeat to the Kings, tied for fifth place in the NBA's Western Conference ahead of Friday's fixtures.

    Story first published: Saturday, December 29, 2018, 1:20 [IST]
