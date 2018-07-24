English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

NBA: Rockets 'very hopeful' about re-signing Clint Capela

Posted By: OPTA
Clint Capella (left) in action for Rockets last season
Clint Capella (left) in action for Rockets last season

Los Angeles, July 24: Houston Rockets chief executive Tad Brown is "very hopeful" star center Clint Capela will re-sign with the NBA franchise.

Restricted free agent Capela reportedly turned down a five-year, $85million contract offer from Houston earlier this month.

But Rockets general manager Daryl Morey and the 24-year-old center's representatives are still in contact every day, Brown told reporters on Monday (July 23).

"We love Clint. Clint is a big part of our team," Brown said via Houston station FOX26.

"We are very hopeful we're going to get something done very soon."

The Rockets are still considered the front-runner to land Capela, according to reports.

Capela is reportedly seeking a contract similar to the four-year, $100m deal center Steven Adams signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder in October 2016.

The Rockets star has started 133 games over the last two seasons for Houston. He averaged 13.9 points and 10.8 rebounds per game as the team advanced to the Western Conference finals in 2017-18.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Sri Lanka won by 199 runs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Read more about: basketball nba houston rockets
    Story first published: Tuesday, July 24, 2018, 6:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 24, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue