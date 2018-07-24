NBA: Rockets 'very hopeful' about re-signing Clint Capela

Restricted free agent Capela reportedly turned down a five-year, $85million contract offer from Houston earlier this month.

But Rockets general manager Daryl Morey and the 24-year-old center's representatives are still in contact every day, Brown told reporters on Monday (July 23).

"We love Clint. Clint is a big part of our team," Brown said via Houston station FOX26.

"We are very hopeful we're going to get something done very soon."

The Rockets are still considered the front-runner to land Capela, according to reports.

Capela is reportedly seeking a contract similar to the four-year, $100m deal center Steven Adams signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder in October 2016.

The Rockets star has started 133 games over the last two seasons for Houston. He averaged 13.9 points and 10.8 rebounds per game as the team advanced to the Western Conference finals in 2017-18.