Avery Bradley 'signing with Lakers' - reports

By Opta
Avery Bradley

Los Angeles, July 9: Avery Bradley is set to join the Los Angeles Lakers after leaving the Memphis Grizzlies as a free agent.

The guard plans to sign a two-year, $9.7million contract with the Lakers on Monday (July 8) once he clears waivers, Bradley's agent, Bill Duffy, informed ESPN.

Bradley, 28, was waived by the Grizzlies on Saturday (July 6), and his Lakers deal will reportedly include a second-year player option.

He started the 2018-19 season with the Los Angeles Clippers but was traded in February to the Grizzlies for JaMychal Green and Garrett Temple.

The latest Lakers signing will boost their bench further after the team added Danny Green and re-signed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

He will also join, among other newcomers, All-Star Anthony Davis, who has been presented with the number 23 jersey by LeBron James, and DeMarcus Cousins.

In 14 games with the Grizzlies, Bradley averaged 16.1 points and four assists.

los angeles lakers nba basketball
Tuesday, July 9, 2019, 0:30 [IST]
