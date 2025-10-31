NBA: Spurs And Thunder Continue Their Unbeaten Starts With Strong Performances

FIDE World Cup 2025: Format, Prize Money, Top Indian and Foreign Contenders - All You Need to Know About Goa’s $2 Million Showpiece

Victor Wembanyama delivered an impressive performance with 27 points, 18 rebounds, six assists, and five blocks, leading the San Antonio Spurs to a 107-101 victory over the Miami Heat. This win marked the first time in franchise history that the Spurs started a season with a 5-0 record. Previously, they had opened with four consecutive wins three times, most recently in 2017.

The Heat's roster was missing several key players due to injuries, including Norman Powell, Tyler Herro, Kasparas Jakucionis, and Nikola Jovic. Despite these absences, Miami made a strong push in the fourth quarter but ultimately saw their three-game winning streak come to an end. Bam Adebayo led the Heat with 31 points, 10 rebounds, and three assists.

San Antonio showcased a balanced offensive effort with six players scoring in double figures. Stephon Castle contributed significantly with 21 points, eight assists, and six rebounds. Devin Vassell added another 17 points to help secure the win. The Spurs managed to close out the game on an 8-3 run despite Miami's late surge.

Meanwhile, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder maintained their perfect start by defeating the Washington Wizards 127-108. Ajay Mitchell added 20 points off the bench for Oklahoma City. Isaiah Joe also scored 20 points after returning from injury and hit five three-pointers for a team struggling with long-range shooting.

The Thunder forced Washington into making 22 turnovers while committing only six themselves. Cason Wallace led Oklahoma City defensively with four steals while Alex Caruso added three more. Despite Washington narrowing their deficit to two points late in the third quarter, Oklahoma City finished strong with a decisive run.

In another game, Ryan Rollins set a personal best by scoring 32 points as the Milwaukee Bucks defeated Golden State Warriors without Giannis Antetokounmpo. Antetokounmpo was sidelined due to left knee soreness but watched from the bench as Rollins shot efficiently from both inside and beyond the arc.

Bucks Overcome Warriors Without Giannis

Myles Turner contributed with 17 points for Milwaukee while Cole Anthony added another 16 before fouling out late in the game. The Bucks' bench outperformed Golden State's reserves significantly contributing to their victory margin. Stephen Curry led Golden State's efforts with his own impressive performance alongside Jonathan Kuminga and Jimmy Butler.

The recent games highlighted standout performances across various teams despite some facing challenges due to injuries or player absences. Each team demonstrated resilience and skill as they navigated through competitive matchups early in this season.