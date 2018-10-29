NBA: Thunder top Suns to pick up first win of season

Los Angeles, October 29: The Oklahoma City Thunder were finally in the win column in the NBA on Sunday (October 28).
The Thunder topped the Phoenix Suns 117-110 at Chesapeake Energy Arena. The victory was Oklahoma City's first of the season after they dropped their first four games.
Oklahoma City carried a 14-point lead into half-time and extended their advantage to 20 by the end of the third quarter. The Suns made a small run in the final few minutes, but it was too little too late as the Thunder cruised to the win.
Thunder stars Russell Westbrook and Paul George scored a game-high 23 points apiece. Center Nerlens Noel, who started in place of an injured Steven Adams, chipped in 20 points and 15 rebounds.
Suns rookie guard Elie Okobo tallied 18 points and eight assists in the loss. Big man Deandre Ayton recorded a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds.
Thunder gets it done from long distance in Q1. @pdpatt @Yg_Trece #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/mARkwWCXhw— OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) October 28, 2018
Curry shines again
Stephen Curry scored 35 points and knocked down seven three-pointers in the Warriors' 120-114 win over the Nets. Kevin Durant added 34 points, eight rebounds and six assists.
He's at it again 😏 #StephGonnaSteph— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 28, 2018
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/ngw3CwdW5L
Bad Barea
J.J. Barea finished with a minus-seven and shot one-for-five from the field in the Mavericks' 113-104 loss to the Jazz.
George from half-court
George beat the third-quarter buzzer from half-court.
PG nothing but net... from halfcourt! #ThunderUp #KiaTipOff18 pic.twitter.com/cBJyB6ijQh— NBA (@NBA) October 29, 2018
Sunday's results
Golden State Warriors 120-114 Brooklyn Nets
Utah Jazz 113-104 Dallas Mavericks
Oklahoma City Thunder 117-110 Phoenix Suns
Los Angeles Clippers 136-104 Washington Wizards
Raptors at Bucks
Two of the Eastern Conference's best teams will face off in Milwaukee on Monday (October 29). Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard and Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will be a must-see matchup. One of these teams will leave the game with their first loss of the season.