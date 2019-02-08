Davis stays at Pelicans as NBA trade deadline passes

Speculation has surrounded Davis in recent weeks, with the Pelicans opting not to play him ahead of the deadline as a move to the Los Angeles Lakers was mooted.

But while plenty of moves did happen on Thursday (February 7), Davis' was not one of them. He will see out the season in New Orleans.

We look at the situation with the Pelicans and the other key narratives from a whirlwind day of deals.

NBA world waiting on Davis' offseason

The Lakers appeared to offer everything but the keys to the Staples Center to the Pelicans to acquire Davis, but the 2012 number one pick remained in New Orleans.

Now we wait, just like the Pelicans wanted to, as the Boston Celtics will be allowed to bid on the star when July 1 rolls around.

Boston are expected to offer a significant package, which reportedly could include Jayson Tatum. This is a waiting game once more.

Philadelphia finally give up on Fultz

Markelle Fultz's tenure with the Philadelphia 76ers was an eventful one. He came in with high expectations, then developed an odd hitch in his shot and ultimately was shut down with a shoulder injury.

That tenure is reportedly now over for Fultz as Philadelphia look to have traded him to the Orlando Magic for Jonathon Simmons and a first- and second-round pick.

Fultz will now try to find his way in Orlando because he never truly got his footing in Philadelphia.

Raptors, Bucks get stronger

The teams at the top of the East were boosted in their pursuit of the Golden State Warriors as the NBA's best on Thursday.

According to reports, the Milwaukee Bucks acquired Nikola Mirotic from the Pelicans for two players and the Toronto Raptors added center Marc Gasol in a three-player trade with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Both players are very interesting additions to both squads as they can stretch the floor, giving space to Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee and even more options for Kyle Lowry and Kawhi Leonard with the Raptors.

Part two still to come

The trade deadline may have passed, but there is still likely to be a lot of movement in the next few days and that will centre around the buyout market.

New York Knicks center Enes Kanter and guard Wesley Matthews are expected to be bought out, while the Chicago Bulls are reportedly considering buying out Robin Lopez. Furthermore, Wayne Ellington is expected to join that market after he was traded to the Phoenix Suns.

Marcin Gortat is also out there, having been waived by the Los Angeles Clippers. And Carmelo Anthony could finally find a home.

The deadline may be done, but the action is far from over.