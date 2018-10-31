NBA: Walton frustrated by Lakers' slow start

Los Angeles dropped to 2-5 this season in NBA when they fell to the Timberwolves 124-120 in Minnesota on Monday (October 29).

Walton, the third-year Lakers coach, discussed his team's slow start with reporters after the game.

"There's obviously frustration that comes with it," Walton said (via ESPN). "I don't know what the level of frustration is, but it's going to be a tough flight home."

The Lakers have lost their last two matchups by a combined eight points. Walton said he believes they will start pulling out victories in close games.

"I can promise you (we will)," Walton said. "We will start to win some of these. But right now, we're taking a couple lumps in the meantime."

Lakers star LeBron James scored 29 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the loss in Minnesota. He said the team were focusing on improving.

"We talk about patience, but we can't have a reoccurrence of the same thing," James said. "Doing the same thing over and over and over and expecting a different result, you know, that's insanity. So, we have to get better. We can't just have the same mistakes over and over again."

Los Angeles will return to the court against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday (October 31).