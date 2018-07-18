English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

NBA: Warriors coach Steve Kerr extends contract

Posted By:
Steve Kerr has been Warriors coach since May 2014
Steve Kerr has been Warriors coach since May 2014

Los Angeles, July 18: Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has signed a contract extension with the NBA champions.

The Warriors announced Kerr's new deal on Tuesday (July 17) after the 52-year-old guided Golden State to back-to-back titles.

Terms of the contract were not disclosed but Kerr – who is the third coach in NBA history to win three championships in his first four seasons – is expected to become one of the highest-paid coaches in the league.

"We're excited to have Steve under contract and poised to lead our team for the next several years," Warriors general manager Bob Myers said in a statement.

"Under his guidance, we've been fortunate enough to win three NBA titles in four years and his ability to thrive in all facets of his job is certainly a primary reason for our success. He's a terrific coach, but more importantly an incredible human being."

Kerr became the Warriors coach in May 2014 and he has overseen a period of dominance in the Bay Area.

He reportedly discussed a possible contract extension after the Warriors swept the Cleveland Cavaliers to win the 2018 NBA Championship.

Kerr has registered a 265-63 record in the regular season. He won five championships as a player with the Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs.

Source: OPTA

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 18, 2018, 5:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 18, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue