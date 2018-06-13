NBA: Warriors get wild celebrating second straight title at parade

California, June 13: The Golden State Warriors are NBA champions for the second straight year, but they never had intention of dulling their celebrations.
Golden State, who won their third title in four seasons, commemorated their historic season and sweep of the Cleveland Cavaliers with a parade on Tuesday (June 12) in downtown Oakland.
The event began at 11:00 (local time) on Broadway at 11th Street and concluded on Oak and 13th Street.
The festivities drew an estimated one million fans, countless brooms as fans celebrated the Finals sweep, as well as plenty of champagne.
2018 NBA Champions!@warriors x #WarriorsParade— NBA (@NBA) June 12, 2018
📺: @NBATV pic.twitter.com/bb218zbNDp
#WarriorsParade fits 🏆 pic.twitter.com/rvlBPcDMtZ— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 12, 2018
2018 #NBAFinals MVP. #WarriorsParade pic.twitter.com/zEHroVL5OX— NBA (@NBA) June 12, 2018
🗣 live your best life, #DubNation 🏆 pic.twitter.com/7sJbZAV6lu— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 12, 2018
#ParadeKlay is a top 5 Klay. #WarriorsParade pic.twitter.com/CqZUKLUhH7— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 12, 2018
Mood all Summer ‘18pic.twitter.com/9hd9XJXCRx— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 12, 2018
All of the moods 🙌 #WarriorsParade pic.twitter.com/TFP7Ja8XNI— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 12, 2018
Source: OPTA
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.