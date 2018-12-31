NBA: Westbrook struggles in Thunder's loss to Mavericks, Blazers crush 76ers

Westbrook flirted with his normal triple-double, but he put on a four-of-22 shooting performance in the NBA on Sunday (December 30).

The former MVP recorded nine points, eight assists and nine rebounds. Paul George outperformed Westbrook by pouring in 36 points.

Luka Doncic paved the way to victory for Dallas. The rookie scored a team-high 25 points. DeAndre Jordan's 17-rebound double-double was crucial for the Mavericks, as well.

The Mavericks are still undefeated against the Thunder this season and improved to 17-18. Oklahoma City dropped to 22-13 but remain third in the Western Conference.

Towns posts double-double

Karl-Anthony Towns recorded 34 points, 18 rebounds, seven assists, six blocks and three steals in the Minnesota Timberwolves' 113-104 win against the Miami Heat.

CJ McCollum scored 26 first-half points against the Philadelphia 76ers and finished with 35 in a crushing 129-95 victory for the Portland Trail Blazers.

Josh Hart got off to a hot start and scored 22 points in a 121-114 win for the Los Angeles Lakers against the Sacramento Kings.

Raptors roar but Powell struggles

Norman Powell scored four points on two-of-nine shooting and missed all five of his three-point attempts in a 95-89 win for the Toronto Raptors over the Chicago Bulls.

Reggie Jackson scored 10 points on five-of-15 shooting as the Detroit Pistons fell short to the Orlando Magic 109-107.

Ingram with the skills

Brandon Ingram used this nifty ball fake to get to the basket for an effortless finish against the Kings.

Evan Fournier floated this game-winner up from the free-throw line to help the Magic beat the Pistons.

Sunday's results

Dallas Mavericks 105-103 Oklahoma City Thunder

Portland Trail Blazers 129-95 Philadelphia 76ers

Los Angeles Lakers 121-114 Sacramento Kings

Orlando Magic 109-107 Detroit Pistons

Minnesota Timberwolves 113-104 Miami Heat

Toronto Raptors 95-89 Chicago Bulls

Grizzlies at Rockets

The Houston Rockets are shooting up the Western Conference standings while the Memphis Grizzlies may have already peaked.

James Harden has recorded three consecutive 40-point games and the Rockets have thrived under his leadership while benefiting from the acquisition of Austin Rivers. The Grizzlies will have their hands full against one of the hottest players in the league.