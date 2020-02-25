English
NBA wrap: Clippers end losing streak as Embiid, Beal star

By Dejan Kalinic
Kawhi Leonard had 25 points on 10-of-17 shooting
Los Angeles, February 25: The Los Angeles Clippers ended their losing streak in the NBA on Monday (February 24), while Joel Embiid and Bradley Beal produced career-highs.

The Clippers snapped a three-game losing run by crushing the Memphis Grizzlies 124-97.

Kawhi Leonard had 25 points on 10-of-17 shooting, while Montrezl Harrell contributed 22 off the bench.

Embiid delivered a career-high 49 points, to go with 14 rebounds, as the Philadelphia 76ers eased past the Atlanta Hawks 129-112.

Meanwhile, Beal's career-high 55 points were not enough for the Washington Wizards.

He became the first player to score 50 or more points on back-to-back nights since the late Kobe Bryant in March 2007.

The Wizards almost upset the Milwaukee Bucks before falling 137-134 after overtime, with Khris Middleton pouring in 40 points.

Harden hot as Doncic lifts Mavs

James Harden led the way for the Houston Rockets with his 37 points and nine assists in a 123-112 win over the New York Knicks.

The Dallas Mavericks eased past the Minnesota Timberwolves 139-123 as Luka Doncic posted 20 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

Aaron Gordon's double-double of 27 points and 10 rebounds helped the Orlando Magic past the Brooklyn Nets 115-113.

Bad Brooks

Dillon Brooks struggled massively for Memphis, going one-of-seven from the field for just four points in 25 minutes.

Brilliant Beal

Beal was at his best against the Bucks.

Monday's results

Cleveland Cavaliers 125-119 Miami Heat

Philadelphia 76ers 129-112 Atlanta Hawks

Milwaukee Bucks 137-134 Washington Wizards

Orlando Magic 115-113 Brooklyn Nets

Houston Rockets 123-112 New York Knicks

Dallas Mavericks 139-123 Minnesota Timberwolves

Phoenix Suns 131-111 Utah Jazz

Los Angeles Clippers 124-97 Memphis Grizzlies

Bucks at Raptors

The Eastern Conference's top two do battle in Toronto on Tuesday (February 25). The Bucks (49-8) are eyeing their 50th win of the season and are seven games clear of the Raptors (42-15).

Story first published: Tuesday, February 25, 2020, 11:50 [IST]
