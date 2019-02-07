NBA wrap: Giannis shows MVP credentials, Warriors crush Spurs

Antetokounmpo showed his MVP credentials by scoring 43 points on 17-of-21 shooting in Wednesday's victory – Milwaukee's fifth successive win and 40th of the season.

The Eastern Conference-leading Bucks tied a franchise record for first-quarter scoring after posting 50 in the opening period.

Milwaukee shot well as a team, finishing 56 of 93 from the field (60.2 per cent) and 19 of 30 from the three-point line (63 per cent).

As rough of a night as it was defensively for the Wizards, it was an exciting one off the court as the Eastern Conference hopefuls orchestrated several trades.

The Wizards acquired Jabari Parker, Bobby Portis and a 2023 second-round pick from the Chicago Bulls for Otto Porter Jr.

Reigning champions the Golden State Warriors, meanwhile, crushed the San Antonio Spurs 141-102.

Klay Thompson had 26 points, while Kevin Durant added 23 for the Warriors on home court against the Spurs.

Jokic, Doncic post triple-doubles

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic tallied his eighth triple-double of the calendar year with 25 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists in a 135-130 loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

Dallas Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic also had a triple-double with 19 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds in a 99-93 win over the Charlotte Hornets.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Julius Randle scored 31 points and added seven rebounds off the bench in a 125-120 victory against the Chicago Bulls.

Crawford endures game to forget

It is never a good thing when a player has as many turnovers as shot attempts, but that is what Jamal Crawford (0-for-three shooting with three turnovers) did in the Phoenix Suns' 116-88 loss to the Utah Jazz.

Faried says no!

We are pretty sure this is what "announcing one's presence with authority" means. Rockets forward Kenneth Faried sent this Buddy Hield layup attempt into last week.

Faried protects the paintpic.twitter.com/YUDU8mQWdf — NBA (@NBA) February 7, 2019

Wednesday's results

Brooklyn Nets 135-130 Denver Nuggets

Milwaukee Bucks 148-129 Washington Wizards

New Orleans Pelicans 125-120 Chicago Bulls

Dallas Mavericks 99-93 Charlotte Hornets

Utah Jazz 116-88 Phoenix Suns

Houston Rockets 127-101 Sacramento Kings

Golden State Warriors 141-102 San Antonio Spurs

Lakers at Celtics

The trade deadline will be over by the time of Thursday's clash, so the Los Angeles Lakers may finally have a moment to relax. Or not. The Boston Celtics have won 10 of their last 11 games and sit third in the Eastern Conference.