Leonard posts first triple-double as Westbrook stars for Rockets

By Dejan Kalinic
Kawhi Leonard
Kawhi Leonard led the Los Angeles Clippers past the Miami Heat in the NBA.

LA, January 25: Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard posted his first career triple-double in the NBA, while Russell Westbrook starred for the Houston Rockets on Friday.

Leonard's 33 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists helped the Clippers overcome the Miami Heat 122-117.

Montrezl Harrell (15 points and 11 rebounds) and JaMychal Green (14 and 10) had double-doubles.

Kawhi Leonard: Key to Clippers victory was slowing down Luka Doncic

Jimmy Butler was unable to lift Miami to a victory, finishing with 20 points, eight rebounds and seven assists while going six-of-15 from the field.

Westbrook's 45 points, 10 assists and six rebounds saw the Rockets past the Minnesota Timberwolves 131-124.

Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns contributed 30 points and 12 rebounds for Minnesota.

Giannis stars in Paris as Lowry lifts Raptors

In Paris, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 116-103 win over the Charlotte Hornets.

Kyle Lowry's 26 points, six rebounds and three assists helped defending champions the Toronto Raptors past the New York Knicks 118-112.

Nikola Jokic starred for the Denver Nuggets, finishing with 27 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists in a 113-106 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Zion Williamson played 21 minutes for the Pelicans, going seven-of-nine from the field for 15 points.

Harden wayward for Rockets

James Harden struggled from the field, going three-of-13 for 12 points in 34 minutes in the Rockets' win.

Tremendous Turner

Myles Turner produced a huge dunk during the Indiana Pacers' win over the Golden State Warriors.

Friday's results

Milwaukee Bucks 116-103 Charlotte Hornets Memphis Grizzlies 125-112 Detroit Pistons Boston Celtics 109-98 Orlando Magic Toronto Raptors 118-112 New York Knicks Los Angeles Clippers 122-117 Miami Heat Sacramento Kings 98-81 Chicago Bulls Houston Rockets 131-124 Minnesota Timberwolves Denver Nuggets 113-106 New Orleans Pelicans Oklahoma City Thunder 140-111 Atlanta Hawks Phoenix Suns 103-99 San Antonio Spurs Indiana Pacers 129-118 Golden State Warriors

Lakers at 76ers

The high-flying Los Angeles Lakers (36-9) visit the Philadelphia 76ers (29-17) on Saturday.

Story first published: Saturday, January 25, 2020, 12:40 [IST]
