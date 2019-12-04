Lakers bounce back, Harden scores 50 in Rockets' loss

In a clash between two Western Conference high-flyers, the Lakers were too good for the Denver Nuggets 105-96.

Anthony Davis' double-double of 25 points and 10 rebounds and LeBron James' 25 points and nine assists saw the Lakers bounce back from their loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

NBA wrap: Mavericks end Lakers' winning streak, Clippers cruise

The Lakers are now 18-3 and hold a 2.5-game lead atop the Western Conference.

Harden had 50 points for the Rockets, but they suffered a 135-133 double-overtime loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

While Harden went 11-of-38 from the field – and 24-of-24 from the free-throw line – Russell Westbrook was seven-of-30 on his way to a triple-double of 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

In contrast, Bryn Forbes went 10-of-13 to finish with 25 points for San Antonio.

Doncic delivers again

Luka Doncic had 33 points and 18 rebounds in the Mavericks' 118-97 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Jimmy Butler's triple-double of 22 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists helped the Miami Heat to a 121-110 overtime win against the Toronto Raptors.

Paul George (25 points) and Montrezl Harrell (26) saw the Los Angeles Clippers past the Portland Trail Blazers 117-97.

Raptors trio struggle

Harden and Westbrook battled for the Rockets, but so did three Raptors. Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet combined to go 12-of-48 from the field in the loss to Miami.

Neat work from Doncic

Doncic's beautiful footwork helped set up a basket against the Pelicans.

Tuesday's results

Detroit Pistons 127-94 Cleveland Cavaliers Orlando Magic 127-120 Washington Wizards Miami Heat 121-110 Toronto Raptors Dallas Mavericks 118-97 New Orleans Pelicans San Antonio Spurs 135-133 Houston Rockets Los Angeles Lakers 105-96 Denver Nuggets Los Angeles Clippers 117-97 Portland Trail Blazers

Heat at Celtics

Two of the Eastern Conference's best teams meet when the Heat (15-5) visit the Boston Celtics (14-5).