NBA wrap: LeBron leads Lakers to ninth straight win, Celtics cruise past Bulls

By Dejan Kalinic
LeBron James scored 31 points and eight assists in Lakers win
LeBron James scored 31 points and eight assists in Lakers win

Los Angeles, January 14: LeBron James guided the Los Angeles Lakers to a ninth straight win in the NBA, while the Boston Celtics claimed a victory on Monday (January 13).

James' 31 points and eight assists saw the Lakers ease past the Cleveland Cavaliers 128-99.

Dwight Howard contributed a double-double of 21 points and 15 rebounds off the bench as the Lakers improved to 33-7 this season.

The Celtics made it back-to-back wins by overcoming the Chicago Bulls 113-101.

Boston had four starters manage double-digits in points, with Jayson Tatum leading the way with 21.

Gilgeous-Alexander shines as Lillard lifts Trail Blazers

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a triple-double of 20 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists in the Oklahoma City Thunder's 117-104 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. He became the youngest player in NBA history to record 20 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists in a game.

Damian Lillard's 30 points and nine assists helped the Portland Trail Blazers past the Charlotte Hornets 115-112.

Nikola Vucevic finished with a double-double of 26 points and 15 rebounds in the Orlando Magic's 114-112 win over the Sacramento Kings.

Misery for Morris

Markieff Morris went two-of-12 from the field for just seven points in 18 minutes in the Detroit Pistons' 117-110 overtime loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Lillard from deep

Lillard hit a buzzer-beater from near half-court to finish the third quarter.

Monday's results

New Orleans Pelicans 117-110 Detroit Pistons

Indiana Pacers 101-95 Philadelphia 76ers

Boston Celtics 113-101 Chicago Bulls

Oklahoma City Thunder 117-104 Minnesota Timberwolves

Portland Trail Blazers 115-112 Charlotte Hornets

Orlando Magic 114-112 Sacramento Kings

Los Angeles Lakers 128-99 Cleveland Cavaliers

Cavaliers at Clippers

Things get no easier for the Cavaliers (12-28) as they stay in Los Angeles to face the Clippers (27-13) on Tuesday (January 14).

Story first published: Tuesday, January 14, 2020, 12:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 14, 2020

