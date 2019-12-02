NBA wrap: Mavericks end Lakers' winning streak, Clippers cruise

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks ended the Lakers' winning run at 10 with a 114-100 victory.

Doncic finished with 27 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds to again lead the Mavericks, who had Delon Wright contribute 17 points off the bench.

Anthony Davis (27 points and 10 rebounds) and LeBron James (25 points, nine rebounds and eight assists) were unable to lift the Lakers, who dropped to 17-3.

The Clippers cruised to a 150-125 thrashing of the Washington Wizards.

Leonard needed just 27 minutes to have 34 points, while George finished with 31 in 30 minutes for the Clippers (15-6).

Siakam superb for Raptors

Pascal Siakam had 35 points in the Toronto Raptors' 130-110 win over the Utah Jazz.

Jayson Tatum (30 points) helped the Boston Celtics past the New York Knicks 113-104, while Kemba Walker had a double-double of 16 points and 10 assists.

Evan Fournier's 32 points saw the Orlando Magic overcome the struggling Golden State Warriors 100-96.

Bad Bryant

Thomas Bryant struggled for the Wizards, going three-of-11 from the field for just nine points in the loss to the Clippers.

Cauley-Stein's improbable basket

Willie Cauley-Stein somehow swatted in a basket for the Warriors.

Sunday's results

Miami Heat 109-106 Brooklyn Nets

Boston Celtics 113-104 New York Knicks

Memphis Grizzlies 115-107 Minnesota Timberwolves

Dallas Mavericks 114-100 Los Angeles Lakers

Detroit Pistons 132-98 San Antonio Spurs

Oklahoma City Thunder 107-104 New Orleans Pelicans

Orlando Magic 100-96 Golden State Warriors

Toronto Raptors 130-110 Utah Jazz

Los Angeles Clippers 150-125 Washington Wizards

Knicks at Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks (17-3) have won 11 straight and will be confident of extending that at home to the New York Knicks (4-16) on Monday.