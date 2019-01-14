NBA: Leonard scores 41 as Raptors top Wizards in double OT, Warriors win

Leonard posted 41 points and 11 rebounds on Sunday to guide the Raptors in a marathon shoot-out, while Pascal Siakam had an impressive 24 points and 19 rebounds.

On the other side, Bradley Beal recorded 43 points, 10 rebounds and 15 assists in Washington's losing effort.

Bradley became just the second player in NBA history to record multiple 40-10-15 games in one season. Oscar Robertson also accomplished the feat in 1961-62.

Beal's performance, however, was not enough as the Wizards dropped to 18-26. Meanwhile, Eastern Conference leaders the Raptors improved to 33-12.

Harden ties Bryant's record

James Harden had 38 points and 12 rebounds in the Houston Rockets' 116-109 loss to the Magic. Harden extended his 30-point game streak to 16 games, tying Kobe Bryant's all-time record.

Stephen Curry hit 11 shots from behind the arc in a 48-point performance as the Golden State Warriors topped the Dallas Mavericks 119-114.

Nikola Jokic notched 40 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Denver Nuggets past the Portland Trail Blazers 116-113.

Lin struggles as Hawks fall

Jeremy Lin scored seven points on two-of-10 shooting as the Atlanta Hawks fell short to the Milwaukee Bucks 133-114.

Josh Hart scored nine points for the Los Angeles Lakers on three-of-12 shooting in a 102-95 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Doncic dazzles, Simmons sizzles

Luka Doncic sliced through the defense with a cut to the basket and finished strong at the rim.

Ben Simmons converted this lob with flair as the Philadelphia 76ers beat the New York Knicks 108-105 on the road.

Sunday's results

Toronto Raptors 140-138 Washington Wizards (OT) Philadelphia 76ers 108-105 New York Knicks Milwaukee Bucks 133-114 Atlanta Hawks Orlando Magic 116-109 Houston Rockets Golden State Warriors 119-114 Dallas Mavericks Denver Nuggets 116-113 Portland Trail Blazers Cleveland Cavaliers 101-95 Los Angeles Lakers.

Trail Blazers at Kings

Portland's exceptional guard play has helped lift the team to fourth in the Western Conference, while the Sacramento Kings' young team are hovering just outside of the playoff picture, sitting in 10th place. This matchup should be an exciting offensive showcase.