NBA wrap: Lakers fall to Pacers in largest loss of LeBron's career

Los Angeles fell to Indiana on the road 136-94 and the 42-point loss was the largest margin of defeat in James' career.

The Lakers have only lost 11 games by 40 points or more in the history of the franchise.

James became just the fifth player in NBA history to eclipse 32,000 points during the contest. He finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and nine assists.

The Pacers got scoring from everywhere. Bojan Bogdanovic and Myles Turner led the way for Indiana with 24 and 22 points respectively. Five other Pacers scored in double-digits.

Indiana extended their winning streak to three games with the victory. The Lakers have now lost two straight.

Final from Indianapolis.

Harris the hero for Clippers

Tobias Harris had 34 points, seven rebounds, five assists and knocked down the game-winner as the Los Angeles Clippers took down the Charlotte Hornets 117-115.

Blake Griffin's 29 points and eight assists led the Detroit Pistons to a 105-92 win over the New York Knicks.

Paul George scored 39 points in the Oklahoma City Thunder's 132-122 win over the Orlando Magic.

Joel Embiid's 37 points and 13 rebounds could not overcome the Raptors. The Philadelphia 76ers fell to Toronto 119-107.

Cavs' Clarkson struggles

Jordan Clarkson scored seven points on two-of-13 shooting in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 103-96 loss to the Boston Celtics.

Jerryd Bayless played a team-high 37 minutes for the Grizzlies, but only scored five points on two-of-10 shooting in Memphis' 108-106 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Brilliant Brown

Jaylen Brown stole a pass and threw down an effortless windmill dunk on the break.

Harris' leaning runner secured a victory for the Clippers.

Tobias (34 p/7r/5a) makes the GO-AHEAD runner!

Tuesday's results

Los Angeles Clippers 117-115 Charlotte Hornets

Boston Celtics 103-96 Cleveland Cavaliers

Indiana Pacers 136-94 Los Angeles Lakers

Detroit Pistons 105-92 New York Knicks

Memphis Grizzlies 108-106 Minnesota Timberwolves

Oklahoma City Thunder 132-122 Orlando Magic

Toronto Raptors 119-107 Philadelphia 76ers

Miami Heat 118-108 Portland Trail Blazers

Spurs at Warriors

The San Antonio Spurs rattled off five straight wins before losing to Sacramento on Monday (February 4). Golden State bounced back from their loss to the 76ers with a big win against the Lakers on Saturday (February 2). The Warriors sit atop the Western Conference, so the Spurs will need to be at their best to secure a win in Oracle Arena.