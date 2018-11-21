NBA: Green's last-second shot keeps Raptors atop East standings

Green did not have a fantastic game as he finished with 13 points on five-of-13 shooting, but his bucket close to the rim with 0.5 seconds left was enough to move Toronto's record to 14-4 this season, one game clear of second-placed Milwaukee.

Green went into the fourth quarter two of nine from the floor, but the 31-year-old has played long enough to not let a performance like that keep him from putting up shots late in games.

"It takes some time, years of maturity," he said after the game. "Just practicing mentally every day of just letting the last shot go and thinking the next one's going in, so you know, it's only taken me 10 years so finally I've – hopefully – jumped over that hump."

The Raptors overcame a 27-point performance from Magic guard Evan Fournier and a 14-point, 18-rebound showing from Nikola Vucevic to earn the win. Orlando are now 9-9 and seventh in the East.

"Danny Green for the win... YES HE DID!"



The @Raptors newcomer nails the GAME-WINNER to improve to 14-4 on the season! #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/7BKDyA9qlz — NBA (@NBA) November 21, 2018

Wonderful Whiteside not enough for Miami

Heat center Hassan Whiteside had 21 points and 23 rebounds, but Miami fell to the Nets 104-92 at home.

CJ McCollum (31) and Damian Lillard (29) combined to score 60 points, tally 10 assists and grab 10 rebounds in the Trail Blazers' 118-114 win over the Knicks.

Gallinari, Rivers struggle

Clippers forward Danilo Gallinari and Wizards guard Austin Rivers duelled in a battle of futility in Washington's 125-118 victory over LA on Tuesday. Gallinari had three points but went 0 for eight from the floor while Rivers had two points while going 0-for-five shooting.

Burke shows off

Knicks guard Trey Burke made Jusuf Nurkic look lost in the fourth quarter with his handles.

🔥 Trey Burke getting shifty! 🔥



He’s got 12 PTS in the 4th. #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/1QgofBlRsd — NBA (@NBA) November 21, 2018

Tuesday's results

Toronto Raptors 93-91 Orlando Magic

Washington Wizards 125-118 Los Angeles Clippers

Brooklyn Nets 104-92 Miami Heat

Portland Trail Blazers 118-114 New York Knicks

Thunder at Warriors

There will be no Stephen Curry and no Draymond Green, so the Thunder (10-6) will get as pure of a matchup between Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant as they may have seen since the former OKC forward left for Golden State (12-6). Every matchup between Durant and his old team has been must-watch and this one is no different, despite the injuries.