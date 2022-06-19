Neeraj Chopra clinches first gold of season at Kuortane Games 2022, avoids injury after nasty slip

Fresh from breaking his own national record, Neeraj's 86.69 m throw in his very first attempt in tricky and wet conditions helped him win the yellow metal.

Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad settled for silver with a throw of 86.64m and Grenada's Anderson Peters claimed bronze with a throw of 84.75m.

The Indian javelin thrower, who hit the spot on his very first try at the tournament, made a foul on his second attempt, and avoided an injury despite a nasty slip in his third attempt.

After the slip, Neeraj chose to skip the remaining two attempts. Meanwhile, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) had some good news as they revealed in a tweet that Chopra was doing fine.

"News from Kuortane: All well with @Neeraj_chopra1 after that bad slip on his third attempt. Nothing to worry. Well done #NeerajChopra, congrats for one more top class performance," AFI said in a tweet.

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur also tweeted a post with video congratulating the "incredible champion". He said: "Gold for Neeraj! He's done it again, what an incredible champion!

"Best throw of 86.69m in his 1st attempt at the #KuortaneGames2022 @Neeraj_chopra1 clinches the top spot and goes on to win his 1st 🥇of the season. BRILLIANT"

Earlier this month, Neeraj took part at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland and won a silver while setting a new national record with a throw of 89.30m. And following that throw, Neeraj was elated.

"This was my first competition since the Tokyo Olympics and it went really well, as in the first competition itself, I hit my personal best throw and also won the Silver Medal," Neeraj had told SAI.

"Now I am aiming for the next few events which will be bigger than this and of course, the Commonwealth Games, where I will face a lot of competition."

Neeraj also added that the throw at the Paavo Nurmi Games boosted his confidence as he now aims to get better and improvise going into bigger events.

"I got a good start here, so it has definitely boosted my confidence that I can perform better and I will take the shortcomings from here and improve upon them as we head for a bigger event," he added.

The Golden Boy of India will next take part in the Stockholm leg of the Diamond League on June 30 as he prepares to lead India at the CWG 2022.