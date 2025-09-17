INDW vs AUSW Live Streaming, 2nd ODI: When And Where To Watch India Women-Australia Women Match Online And On TV?

More sports Neeraj Chopra Live Updates, Javelin In World Athletics Championships: India Star Faces Arshad Nadeem Challenge Live By Debayan Bhattacharyya Updated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 14:46 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Neeraj Chopra Live Updates, Javelin In World Athletics Championships: India's Golden Boy, Neeraj Chopra, will begin the defence of his javelin throw crown at the World Athletics Championships 2025 when he competes in the qualification round at Tokyo's National Stadium on Wednesday. The medal round is scheduled for Thursday.

One of the biggest storylines at Tokyo 25 will be his much-anticipated face-off with long-time Pakistani rival Arshad Nadeem.

(Refresh blog frequently for faster updates)

LIVE Feed

Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw Live Updates: Deja Vu? Tokyo carries a special emotional value for Neeraj Chopra, as it was inside this very stadium that he secured his maiden Olympic gold medal in 2021 - a milestone that signaled the start of his rise to global supremacy in athletics. Neeraj Chopra In World Athletics Live: In Which Group Neeraj Will Play In? Neeraj Chopra has been placed in Group A for the qualification round, while his arch-rival Arshad Nadeem will feature in Group B. India's challenge will also include Sachin Yadav in Group A, with Rohit Yadav and Yashvir Singh lining up in Group B. The international field looks equally formidable, led by season topper Julian Weber of Germany with a best of 91.51m. Adding to the strength of the competition are Grenada's double world champion Anderson Peters, Trinidad and Tobago's Olympic gold medallist Keshorn Walcott, and Czech thrower Jakub Vadlejch, the silver medallist from Tokyo 2020. Neeraj Chopra Javelin Live: Stars To Look Forward To... The men's javelin contest in Tokyo is set to feature a stacked field of elite talent. Alongside Neeraj Chopra, Arshad Nadeem, Julian Weber, and Luiz da Silva, the line-up also includes at least five other athletes who have surpassed the 90m mark in previous years. Nadeem enters with the distinction of holding the Olympic record - a massive 92.97m effort at Paris 2024. Altogether, 37 competitors are registered for the event, split into two qualifying groups. From there, only the top 12 will move forward to the final, with 84.50m marked as the automatic qualification distance. Neeraj Chopra Live Javelin Updates: Chasing No. 3! Sitting at world No. 2 in the rankings, Neeraj Chopra is aiming to secure his third medal at the World Championships, having previously won silver in 2022 and gold in 2023. Earlier this year, he crossed the long-awaited 90m mark for the first time, registering a national record of 90.23m in Doha. Even with that achievement, he occupies third place on the season's performance chart, trailing Germany's Julian Weber and Brazil's Luiz da Silva. Neeraj Chopra Live, World Athletics Championships: What Happened In Budapest? Back in Budapest two years ago, Neeraj Chopra etched his name in history as the first Indian to claim a world title in athletics, sealing victory with a throw of 88.17m. Arshad Nadeem finished close behind, earning silver with 87.82m. Since that memorable contest, the rivalry between the two has only intensified, highlighted by Nadeem's dramatic triumph at the Paris 2024 Olympics, where he denied Chopra a second consecutive gold medal. Neeraj Chopra Live Updates: India vs Pakistan! At Tokyo25, all eyes will be on the javelin arena as Neeraj Chopra prepares for a high-profile showdown with his Pakistani counterpart and long-time rival, Arshad Nadeem. The Indian superstar, fondly known as the nation's Golden Boy, is set to kick off his title defence at the World Athletics Championships 2025 when he steps into the qualification round at Tokyo's National Stadium. Neeraj Chopra Live Updates: Hello & Welcome! Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the World Athletics Championship 2025- Javelin event qualification for final clash involving Neeraj Chopra!

Two years ago in Budapest, Chopra scripted history by becoming India's first-ever world champion in athletics, producing a winning throw of 88.17m. Nadeem had to settle for silver with 87.82m. Their rivalry has grown fiercer since then, with Nadeem famously denying Chopra back-to-back Olympic golds in Paris 2024.

Currently ranked world No. 2, Chopra is chasing a third World Championships medal after his silver in 2022 and gold in 2023. Earlier this season, he breached the 90m barrier for the first time, setting a new Indian national record of 90.23m in Doha. Despite that milestone, he is ranked third on this year's world list, behind Germany's Julian Weber and Brazil's Luiz da Silva.

Chopra will compete in Group A, while Nadeem has been drawn in Group B. India will also be represented by Sachin Yadav (Group A) and Rohit Yadav along with Yashvir Singh (Group B). On the global stage, season leader Julian Weber (91.51m), Grenada's two-time world champion Anderson Peters, Trinidad and Tobago's Olympic gold medallist Keshorn Walcott, and Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch, the Tokyo 2020 silver medallist, add further depth to the line-up.

For Chopra, Tokyo holds special significance. It was in this very stadium that he captured his historic Olympic gold in 2021, an achievement that marked the beginning of his global dominance.