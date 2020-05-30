English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Neeraj Chopra recommended for Khel Ratna by AFI

By Pti
Neeraj Chopra recommended for Khel Ratna by AFI

New Delhi, May 30: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was on Saturday recommended for the coveted Khel Ratna Award by the committee constituted by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) for the third time in a row.

The 22-year-old Chopra is the only track and field athlete to be recommended by the AFI for the country's highest sports award this year. Chopra has already been conferred with the Arjuna Award in 2018 after winning a gold in the Gold Coast Commonwealth.

In that year, he was also recommended for the Khel Ratna. He was again recommended for the Khel Ratna last year after winning gold in the 2018 Asian Games.

"Neeraj is the only athlete recommended by the awards committee for the Khel Ratna this year," a source told PTI.

The Khel Ratna Award carries a medallion, a certificate and a cash prize of Rs 7.5 lakh. Top sprinter Dutee Chand, who won a gold in the World University Games in 2019 and two silver medals in the 2018 Asian Games (one each in 100m and 200m), has already been recommended for the Arjuna Award by the Odisha government.

Chopra has already qualified for the Tokyo Olympics with a throw of 87.86m in South Africa in January in his first competition after recovering from an elbow injury. He missed the entire 2019 season due to the injury but breached the Olympic qualification mark of 85m.

In 2019, Neeraj had missed the IAAF World Championships, the Diamond League and the Asian Championships while recovering from the injury.

His last major international competition was the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games where he won gold with a national record of 88.06m. He had undergone a surgery in May 2019 to treat the injury.

More KHEL RATNA News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: WOB 1 - 2 SGE
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, May 30, 2020, 22:38 [IST]
Other articles published on May 30, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue