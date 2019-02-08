LeBron James not pushing for Lakers trades

The Lakers tried to lure wantaway NBA All-Star Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans without success before Thursday's trade deadline.

James was reportedly active in trying to prise Davis at the expense of the Lakers' young core, with the Los Angeles franchise believed to be prepared to deal Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma and Brandon Ingram.

However, three-time NBA champion James rejected suggestions that he is in a hurry to build a championship contender.

"There’s nothing I need to get in this league that I don’t already have," James, 34, told reporters at during Thursday's shootaround.

"I love the process of everything I go through to be able to compete every single night and put teams in position to compete for championships.

"But there's nothing I'm chasing or feel like I need to end my career on."

James' resume includes three NBA championships and Finals MVPs, four Most Valuable Player awards, 15 All-Star appearances as well as Rookie of the Year honours in 2004.

"The suspense and the excitement around the trade deadline is always kind of pretty crazy," James said.

"Sometimes things happen where guys and players and teams exchange players, and sometimes it don't happen. But the conversations and the speculation is always there every year."

Los Angeles enter Thursday's showdown with the Boston Celtics in 10th in the Western Conference with a 27-27 record.