English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

NBA: Denver Nuggets add free agent Young

By Opta
Nick Young
Nick Young

New York, December 11: Nick Young is back in the NBA after signing for the injury-hit Denver Nuggets.

While financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, the Nuggets have used the injury hardship relief exception, which is granted by the NBA, to add the 33-year-old to their depleted roster.

Denver are without guards Will Barton and Gary Harris due to respective groin and hip injuries, while forward Paul Millsap is sidelined after reportedly suffering a broken toe last Friday against the Charlotte Hornets.

A first-round pick by the Washington Wizards in the 2007 draft, Young has played for both the Los Angeles Clippers and Lakers in his career, as well as the Philadelphia 76ers.

He spent last season with the Golden State Warriors, averaging 7.3 points and 1.6 rebounds while appearing in 80 games for the NBA champions.

However, Young was a free agent at the end of the season and had remained unsigned until joining Denver, who also announced they have waived guard Brandon Goodwin.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: ATH 1 - 0 GIR
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Read more about: basketball nba denver nuggets
    Story first published: Tuesday, December 11, 2018, 1:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 11, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue