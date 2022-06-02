“I believe that I have the tools to take him out” – Niclas Larsen believes he can finish Tawanchai at ONE 158

Larsen will be thrust into the spotlight during his ONE Championship debut when he faces Tawanchai in the main event of ONE 158, but he relishes the opportunity to meet one of Muay Thai's rising stars.

"To see that I'm now fighting in the main event and against a strong opponent like Tawanchai, I feel so blessed. I'm so grateful, and I feel so good," the Danish fighter said.

While he may be new to The Home of Martial Arts, he's not an inexperienced competitor. He has fought in Glory Kickboxing and has defeated Steve Moxon, Lukasz Plawecki, and Yodkhunpon Sitmonchai.

Unfortunately, a staph infection sidelined him at the peak of his career. In an interview with South China Morning Post, he revealed that the illness nearly cost him his leg, which would have abruptly ended his run. While his mind and spirit were willing to fight on, it took him two years to walk comfortably again.

Now out of harm's way, he gets to reboot his journey by competing in the world's largest martial arts organization. That reality alone could add another check to Larsen's bucket list. But "Dreamchaser" would like to test himself against world-class strikers.

"I love especially the Muay Thai that [ONE] brings in the small gloves. They make it so much more exciting, and it just takes it to a different level," Larsen said.

"Also, ONE is signing all the best, all the World Champions in one organization, which is incredible. It's already huge, but it's going to be even bigger. I'm so proud to be a part of this."

But proving that he belongs will be a tall order against Tawanchai. The 23-year-old Thai has over 120 career wins and is coming off a first-round knockout of Saemapetch Fairtex in January at ONE: HEAVY HITTERS.

Though he will be coming in as the underdog, Larsen will draw inspiration from Joseph Lasiri's triumph over Prajanchai PK.Saenchai, in which he beat the Thai to claim the ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Title.

"Everyone has a chance to show that we have the tools. So, one punch is enough. And with that fight, you could see the frustration of his opponent with the blood out of his head. So, the fight can change in such a short, short time," the fighting pride of Albertslund said of Lasiri's performance.

Aside from the physical preparation for the fight, Larsen also took mental snapshots of his opponent's approach inside the Circle. He mentioned Tawanchai's front teep, which he could follow up with a left kick.

The Thai combatant also does a combination with his left hand followed by a left kick. Althogh he sees his opponent's tendencies, Larsen knows that the execution of his arsenal will lead him to victory.

"It's like a dance. And it also depends on what we bring into this match. And I believe that I have the tools to take him out. So, it's about timing and precision, what we put in the game, and where the opening is - that's how it will end," Larsen said.

Watch ONE 158: Tawanchai vs. Larsen live on Disney+ Hotstar or Star Sports Select 2, beginning with the lead card at 3 PM IST followed by the main card broadcasts live on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Sports Select 2 at 6 PM IST on on Friday (June 3).

