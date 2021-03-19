English
Nikhat Zareen stuns two-time world champion Kyzaibay to reach Bosphorus Boxing Tournament semis

By
New Delhi, March 19: Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen continued her spectacular form as she defeated two-time world champion Nazym Kyzaibay of Kazakhstan to enter the women's 51kg semi-finals at the Bosphorus Boxing Tournament in Istanbul, Turkey.

Nikhat, who had earlier defeated 2019 World Champion Paltceva Ekaterina of Russia in the pre quarter-final, looked unfazed and confident against her opponent from Kazakhstan.

She stamped her authority right from the beginning and prevailed in a 4-1 win over Kyzaibay, a gold medallist from 2014 and 2016 World Championships, and ensured at least a bronze medal with a place in last-4.

Apart from Zareen, the 2018 CWG Gold medallist Gaurav Solanki (57kg) also sailed into the semi-finals after a tough contest against local boy Aykol Mizan. Both the boxers attacked throughout the bout but Solanki showed his technical supremacy to secure a 4-1 win and assured himself of at least a bronze medal.

Among other women boxers, Sonia Lather (57kg), Parveen (60kg) and Jyoti (69kg) made exits with losses in their respective quarter-finals. Meanwhile, Shiva Thapa (63kg) lost 4-1 to Turkey's Hakan Dogan in an intense bout.

The fourth day of the tournament will see two Indian boxers fighting in their respective semi-final bouts later on Friday (March 19).

Zareen will face another tough challenge as she takes on 2019 World Championships silver-medallist Busenaz Cakiroglu of Turkey while Solanki will be up against Argentina's Nirco Cuello.

Source: BFI Release

Story first published: Friday, March 19, 2021, 15:05 [IST]
