No recognition for the Indian blind chess players

Bengaluru, October 24: It's been said 'chess' is a game that is made for brilliant minds and those who don’t follow chess, may see the players glaring at the black & white squares for hours and hours just to make a single move. But how much do we know about the visually impaired chess players in India who almost went unrecognised of their success?

Many Grand Masters are known to play 'blindfold' chess, wherein they do not see the positions of the pieces or touch but they play keeping a 'mental image' of the positions and each move apprised to the opponent through a universal chess notations. Grand Master Timur Gareyev made the notable world record in blindfold chess by playing 48 games concurrently, all the while on an exercise bike on which he rode the equivalent of 50 miles in the year 2017.

However, there are also many players, who are not at all lucky enough to capture the 8*8 squares visually as they suffer from some visual impairment issues. But when one is determined and strong willed, nothing will stop individuals to achieve their dream and here are the 8 names in Indian History who showed the same in the field of Blind Chess.

Names with Current Fide Standard Rating & Respective States:

Kishan Gangolli (2003) Karnataka

Charudatta Jadhav (1998) Maharashtra

Shah Swapanil (1987) Karnataka

Kaustubh Khare (1982) Maharashtra

Darpan Inani (1950) Gujarat

Oza Rajesh (1845) Maharashtra

Makhwana Ashwin K (1750) Maharashtra

Krishna Udupa (1710) Karnataka

The above-mentioned players have inspired tons of lives, even playing in some regular tournaments. In the year 2013, a documentary was filmed and released, it was called 'Algorithms'. Featuring a life of Darpan Inani, it tells the story of a blind chess player who wants to place India on a global stage and it examines and explores his struggles, anxieties, and hopes.

In India, All India Chess Federation for the Blind (AICFB) was formed in 1997, having the vision to promote chess for visually impaired individuals. AICFB also hosted a number of world and domestic championships and it wears the crown of organising the first-ever Asian Chess Championship in India back 2003 in December.

Still, it's a long way to spread awareness; and giving recognition and perks to the players who put India on the global stage in blind chess, and may help to bring more names and more records to the list.