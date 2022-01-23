Nong-O to defend Muay Thai world title versus Ramazanov at ONE X

Thai legend Nong-O Gaiyanghadao will defend his ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title against former ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion Alaverdi "Babyface Killer" Ramazanov on Saturday, March 26 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The Singapore-based champion is yet to lose after seven fights on the global stage. Nong-O first competed inside the Circle at ONE: HEROES OF HONOR in April 2018 and defeated Fabio Pinca via unanimous decision.

Since then, the 35-year-old competitor out of Evolve MMA has outclassed every opponent that came his way to help build his 262-54-1 career record. His last fight was a third-round finish against Rodlek PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym at ONE: COLLISION COURSE.

While Nong-O remains unblemished in ONE Super Series and has successfully defended the world title four times, Ramazanov is a worthy opponent with a 62-6 professional record.

The 27-year-old challenger from Dagestan took home the inaugural ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Title by defeating "Muay Thai Boy" Zhang Chenglong at ONE: MARK OF GREATNESS in December 2019.

Ramazanov returned to Muay Thai after losing his world title to Capitan Petchyindee Academy and is coming off a first-round knockout victory over the formidable Pongsiri PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym at ONE: NEXTGEN III last November.

That impressive performance elevated him to the fourth spot in the Bantamweight Muay Thai contender rankings, earning him a shot at Nong-O's crown.

While the champion has tons of experience under his belt, the three-time IFMA World Champion from Venum Training Camp Thailand can make things interesting with his 60-percent finish rate at ONE.

The Nong-O - Ramazanov faceoff is a fantastic addition to the three previously confirmed bouts for ONE X. ONE Flyweight World Champion Adriano "Mikinho" Moraes will defend his title against #2-ranked Yuya "Little Piranha" Wakamatsu.

ONE Women's Atomweight World Champion "Unstoppable" Angela Lee will also put her crown on the line versus ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix Champion Stamp Fairtex in the main event.

Finally, mixed martial arts icon Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson will compete against ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang "The Iron Man" Jitmuangnon in a special rules super-fight. Rounds one and three will be under Muay Thai rules, while the second and fourth chapters are under MMA rules.

Catch all the action from ONE X and other ONE Championship events by downloading the ONE Super App. Meanwhile, combat sports fans in India can catch ONE: ONLY THE BRAVE live, starting with the lead card on Disney+ Hotstar or Star Sports Select 1 at 4 PM IST on Friday (January 28).

Source: Media Release