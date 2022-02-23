Nothing will trouble me in this matchup - Fabricio Andrade on Jeremy Pacatiw bout at ONE: Full Circle

"Wonder Boy" Andrade continues his ascension through the ONE Championship bantamweight division. He has won all three fights inside the Circle, including a first-round knockout of "The Underdog" Li Kai Wen at ONE: Winter Warriors two months ago.

As his stock in the world's largest martial arts organization grows, so too does his confidence.

That said, the No. 4-ranked mixed martial arts contender looks to maintain his unblemished record when he competes against Filipino fighter Jeremy "The Juggernaut" Pacatiw at ONE: Full Circle on Friday (February 25).

The Brazilian phenom does not doubt that he can easily defeat the Team Lakay representative.

"Absolutely nothing [will trouble me in this matchup]. I don't see anything in his game that could get me into trouble in the fight," Andrade said.

"Of course, he's training hard, and he could surprise me, but I believe I'll be ready for anything he can bring to this fight."

However, the fighting pride of Fortaleza cannot underestimate "The Juggernaut" because he comes from a stable of superb strikers. Pacatiw also has momentum coming into the fight after defeating "The Ghost" Chen Rui in his ONE debut.

But while the stand-up game is Pacatiw's strength, the Marrok Force and Nova Uniao mainstay knows that he can match his opponent's punching power.

"My striking is on another level, and I feel more confident with every fight. I'm a different species, and all these guys know it. I feel the fear in their eyes when they're in front of me," the contender with six career MMA victories expressed.

"No matter what his gym does well, he doesn't want to stand up with me because I'm going to put him to sleep fast."

While he is confident that he will win at ONE: FULL CIRCLE, Andrade isn't looking at other contenders in the stacked bantamweight division. All he cares about is whoever he faces next.

With much attention devoted to Pacatiw, the Brazilian with 40 career Muay Thai and kickboxing victories made a bold prediction on how the bout will end.

"I'm going to knock [Pacatiw] out in the first round because he won't be able to handle all the weapons I'm going to bring to this fight," Andrade shared.

"[The rankings] don't really matter to me. I'm in the best phase of my career, and my evolution is constant. I will fight any of them at any time, and I know I will win. So, they should be worried, not me."

Watch ONE: Full Circle live on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Sports Select 1, beginning with the lead card at 3:30 PM IST, followed by the main card at 6 PM IST on Friday (February 25).

Source: Media Release