Olympic boxing qualifier shifted from virus-hit Wuhan to Jordan

The International Olympic Committee's IOC Boxing Task Force (BTF) announced that the Asian/Oceania qualifying event for Tokyo 2020 Games will be held in Amman from March 3-11.

"The event, originally planned to take place in Wuhan, China, from February 3-14, was rescheduled after the joint decision by the BTF and the Chinese Olympic Committee to cancel the competition due to the developments regarding the coronavirus outbreak reported in the Chinese city," said an IOC statement.

Jordan replaces Wuhan for Olympic boxing qualifiers due to coronavirus https://t.co/6EZmQuNtS2 pic.twitter.com/DIKX85EgoO — Belinda Verne (@belindaverne) January 25, 2020

"After a careful review of all alternatives, the BTF approved the proposal of the Jordan Olympic Committee, in order to confirm the competition dates and location as soon as possible, in the best interest of the athletes preparing for the qualifier."

The Boxing Federation of India as well as the Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines had offered to host Olympic qualifiers before it was allotted to Jordan.

The Jordan Olympic Committee is expected to announce the venues soon.

(With inputs from Agencies)