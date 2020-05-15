On this day in sport: Invincible Arsenal, Zidane's brilliance and Iverson's MVP honour

It is the day that Gunners vintage of 16 years ago secured its 'Invincibles' tag, finishing the Premier League campaign unbeaten.

Real Madrid – inspired by Zinedine ZIdane – and Manchester United also have happy memories of this mid-May date, each sealing continental silverware in 2002 and 1991 respectively.

And in the NBA, Allen Iverson claimed a significant personal honour 19 years ago.

Here are the sporting highlights from this day in history...

2004 – Arsenal become the 'Invincibles'

Having clinched the title on enemy soil by drawing at Tottenham in late April, Arsene Wenger's men reached the last day still boasting an unblemished top-flight record.

Leicester City were the visitors to Highbury, seeking to become the ultimate party poopers.

When Paul Dickov put the Foxes ahead, there was a genuine fear the hosts would fall at the final hurdle.

Thierry Henry levelled from the penalty spot and Patrick Vieira secure the win as Arsenal rounded off an unbeaten Premier League campaign.

2002 – Zidane's brilliance leads Real Madrid to glory

Zidane took centre stage when Glasgow's Hampden Park played host to the Champions League final on this day in 2002.

The Frenchman's stunning volley from just inside the box proved to be the winning goal in a 2-1 Madrid triumph over Bayer Leverkusen.

When Roberto Carlos hooked a hopeful ball into the area, Zidane positioned himself underneath it and expertly thrashed home a sweet left-footed strike.

Zidane's stunning finish is regarded as one of the all-time great Champions League goals.

2001 – Iverson is named NBA MVP

Iverson followed in the footsteps of a bona fide legend with the figures he posted to win the NBA MVP in 2001.

He led the NBA in scoring (31.1 points per game) and steals (2.51 per game), becoming the first man to top both charts since Michael Jordan in 1992-93.

It made the vote a straightforward affair, the Philadelphia 76ers star receiving 93 of a possible 124 first-place votes to finish ahead of the San Antonio Spurs' Tim Duncan and Los Angeles Lakers star Shaquille O'Neal.

In doing so, Iverson became the first 76ers player to be crowned MVP since 1983, when Moses Malone achieved the feat.

1991 – Man Utd down Barcelona in European Cup Winners' Cup final

Mark Hughes scored twice in Rotterdam as Manchester United beat Barcelona 2-1 to win European silverware for the first time in 23 years.

Not since the club's 1968 European Cup success had United triumphed in a continental competition.

This was a first foray back into such tournaments for English clubs since the ban that come into force following the Heysel disaster.

Ronald Koeman scored Barca's consolation goal as Alex Ferguson got one over on opposite number Johan Cruyff.