ONE 156: Bokang Masunyane says ‘African Power’ is key to beating Jarred Brooks

However, the South African is confident that he has an answer for whatever his American foe will bring to the table when they compete at ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic this Friday (April 22).

This fight isn't just an ordinary mixed martial arts contest. What's at stake is the opportunity to face Joshua "The Passion" Pacio for the ONE Strawweight World Championship. But for Masunyane to get that opportunity, he must first surpass Brooks' challenge.

"He's very explosive. He's got very strong punches, so that's something I need to be aware of. But also, if I'm just aware of the punches, he's got takedowns to get things to the ground," he shared with ONEFC.com.

ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic – Full Card, date, timings, telecast & live streaming details

"He's got very strong hands, and he's got very good takedowns. It's going to be a very interesting fight. I believe it has got the potential of becoming the Fight of the Night."

On the flip side, Brooks should be wary of the holistic game plan that the Coach Quan University representative has. That style helped Masunyane maintain a perfect 8-0 career MMA record, with two of his wins coming inside the Circle.

"I believe I am more dynamic because I know how to use my wrestling for striking, and I know how to use my striking for wrestling. I believe that I've got more of a well-rounded game than he has," Masunyane said.

Masunyane is ready whether the fight goes to the ground or remains standing up. But he is confident of an early finish once he lands on Brooks. The wrestling specialist from Michigan may have the edge wrestling-wise, but Masunyane's hunger will motivate him to fulfill a lifelong dream.

"I've never been a professional Mixed Martial Arts World Champion. That's always been my goal. I believe I'm very close to that goal, which will give me my drive to push harder," Masunyane said.

Experiencing hardship from an early age means that backing down won't be an option, especially now that he's close to gaining a World Title shot against Pacio.

"In Africa, life is hard. If I win, that's more food on the table for me. I'm going in there with my African power to take that win, and I know it's going to bring me closer to the title," he said.

Bokang Masunyane to face Jarred Brooks in ONE Strawweight World Title Eliminator

No one knows how Masunyane versus Brooks will unfold. But the 27-year-old combatant gave the current World Champion a stern warning, regardless of whose hand will be raised after the clash.

"Whether I win or Jarred Brooks wins, the winner will become the next World Champion. Pacio should be watching very closely. He's smart enough to know whoever wins that fight will be the next guy he will fight. When my hand gets raised, I will be calling out for him," he said.

Watch ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic on Disney+ Hotstar, beginning with the lead card at 2:30 PM India Standard Time (IST) on Friday, 22 April. The main card broadcasts live on Disney+ Hotstar at 6 PM IST.

Source: Media Release