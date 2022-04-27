ONE 156 results: Eersel defends Lightweight Kickboxing title, Sundell wins Strawweight Muay Thai belt

But the Dutch-Surinamese fighter bounced back to score a unanimous decision victory in the main event of ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic this past Friday (April 22).

That victory extended the World Champion's winning streak to 19 fights, four of which were defenses of the said title. The Amsterdam-based competitor also received a US$50,000 bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Teenage sensation Smilla "The Hurricane" Sundell also received the same bonus after defeating Jackie Buntan for the inaugural ONE Women's Strawweight Muay Thai World Championship via unanimous decision.

The 17-year-old Thailand-based Swede maintained her aggression over five rounds to become the youngest World Champion in ONE history.

Meanwhile, Jarred "The Monkey God" Brooks earned his opportunity to face ONE Strawweight World Champion Joshua "The Passion" Pacio after sinking in a rear-naked choke on Bokang "Little Giant" Masunyane at the 4:39 mark of round one.

Here are the full results of the ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic main card:

• Regian Eersel defeated Arian Sadikovic via unanimous decision (ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Championship)

• Smilla Sundell defeated Jackie Buntan via unanimous decision (ONE Women's Strawweight Muay Thai World Championship)

• Jarred Brooks defeated Bokang Masunyane via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:39 of round one (strawweight)

• Liam Harrison defeated Muangthai PK.Saenchai via TKO at 2:19 of round one (bantamweight Muay Thai)

• Song Min Jong defeated Chen Rui via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:26 of round two (bantamweight)

• Danial Williams defeated Namiki Kawahara via unanimous decision (strawweight)

Likewise, here are the full results of the ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic lead card:

• Gustavo Balart defeated Yosuke Saruta via unanimous decision (strawweight)

• Andrei Stoica defeated Giannis Stoforidis via majority decision (light heavyweight kickboxing)

• Anissa Meksen defeated Marie Ruumet via unanimous decision (atomweight Muay Thai)

• Windson Ramos defeated Woo Sung Hoon via unanimous decision (flyweight)

• Dayane Cardoso defeated Ayaka Miura via TKO at 0:56 of round two (strawweight)

• Abraao Amorim defeated Dae Sung Park via TKO at 1:20 of round two (lightweight)

• Jin Tae Ho defeated Agilan Thani via submission (kimura) at 2:23 of round one (welterweight)

• Mikey Musumeci defeated Masakazu Imanari via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:09 of round one (65 kg catchweight submission grappling)

• Keanu Subba defeated James Yang via unanimous decision (featherweight)

