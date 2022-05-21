ONE 157 results and recap: Petchmorakot retains title, Lasiri shocks Prajanchai to claim Strawweight crown

It first appeared that both World Championship fights at ONE 157, would see two new titleholders get crowned at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. However, the headliner did not witness a shocker.

In the main event, five-time Muay Thai World Champion Jimmy Vienot had a solid start to his fight against ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee. But a fourth-round knockdown by the Thai was enough for him to retain the title via split decision.

It was Petchmorakot's third successful World Title defense, but Vienot may deserve a rematch given how tight the contest was.

Meanwhile, in the co-main event Joseph Lasiri shocked the world by dominating titleholder Prajanchai PK.Saenchai to become the new ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Champion.

Lasiri unleashed an accurate and disciplined game plan that rattled Prajanchai, and an uppercut that damaged Prajanchai turned the tide for "The Hurricane." That triumph made Lasiri the first Italian titleholder in ONE Championship.

The ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix also kicked off, with World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon demolishing Jacob Smith to advance to the semifinals. He will face quarterfinal winner Savvas Michael in the semifinals.

The other semifinal matchup will feature Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Walter Goncalves, who both won their quarterfinal clashes, too.

Finally, submission grappling was also on display at ONE 157, with the Ruotolo brothers making their ONE debuts. Kade edged former ONE Lightweight World Champion Shinya Aoki via unanimous decision. Tye did quick work of Garry Tonon, finishing him 97 seconds into the fight with a D'arce choke.

Here are the results from ONE 157:

Main Card

• ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Championship Bout: Petchmorakot Petchyindee defeated Jimmy Vienot via split decision

• ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Championship Bout: Joseph Lasiri defeated Prajanchai PK.Saenchai via TKO at 3:00 of Round 3

• Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix Quarterfinals: Rodtang Jitmuangnon defeated Jacob Smith via unanimous decision

• Lightweight Submission Grappling Bout: Tye Ruotolo defeated Garry Tonon via submission (D'arce choke) at 1:37 of Round 1

• Lightweight Submission Grappling Bout: Kade Ruotolo defeated Shinya Aoki via unanimous decision

• Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix Quarterfinals: Walter Goncalves defeated Josue Cruz via knockout at 0:35 of Round 1

Lead Card

• Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix Quarterfinals: Superlek Kiatmoo9 defeated Taiki Naito via unanimous decision

• Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix Quarterfinals: Savvas Michael defeated Amir Naseri via unanimous decision

• Women's Atomweight Bout: Alyse Anderson defeated Asha Roka via submission (triangle choke) at 2:04 of Round 1

• Featherweight Kickboxing Bout: Mohammed Boutasaa defeated Davit Kiria via unanimous decision

• Women's Strawweight Bout: Nat Jaroonsak defeats Zeba Bano via submission (Armbar) at 1:22 of Round 1

• Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix Alternate Bout: Sherzod Kabutov defeated Denis Puric via unanimous decision ()

• Strawweight Bout: Elipitua Siregar defeated Robin Catalan via submission (anaconda choke) at 2:58 of Round 1

Source: Media Release