ONE Athlete Rankings: Tawanchai, Fabricio Andrade move up in latest shakeup

Tawanchai PK.Saenchai became the top-ranked contender after demolishing WBC Muay Thai World Champion Niclas Larsen. The Thai fighter followed a right jab with a left cross to finish his Danish foe via knockout at 1:42 of round two.

It wasn't quite the elbow finish he predicted, but the dominating performance made him the top challenger for ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee. As Tawanchai took the number one spot, Jamal Yusupov fell to number five.

Tawanchai, Andrade, Silva earn USD 50K Performance Bonuses at ONE 158

ONE Featherweight Kickboxing Worl Champion Superbon Singha Mawynn held on to the second spot. Meanwhile, five-time Muay Thai World Champion Jimmy Vienot took number three despite dropping a split-decision loss to Petchmorakot at ONE 157. Finally, Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong completed the list at number four.

On the other hand, Andrade moved up to number two in the bantamweight rankings after knocking out Kwon Won Il in 62 seconds. A well-placed body kick by the Brazilian was too much for the South Korean to handle, leading him to wince in pain before referee Olivier Coste ended the fight.

Fabricio Andrade calls out bantamweight champion John Lineker after victory at ONE 158

Kwon, as a result, dropped to number three. Bibiano Fernandes is still the #1-ranked challenger. Meanwhile, Team Lakay members Stephen Loman and Kevin Belingon are at four and five, respectively.

After his latest victory, Andrade called out ONE Bantamweight World Champion John Lineker. It's a fight combat sports fans would like to see, especially after Andrade has proven himself to be a worthy challenger.

ONE 158 results and recap: Mangat edges Yodkaikaew, Tawanchai knocks out Larsen

An independent panel of sports media members determines ONE's official athlete rankings after every event. They decide based on their most recent performance and quality of competition.

ONE Championship returns to action with ONE 159 on 22 July. Two-division ONE World Champion Reinier de Ridder will defend the ONE Middleweight World Championship against Vitaly Bigdash.

Also, ONE Atomweight Kickboxing World Champion Janet Todd takes on WBC Muay Thai World Champion Lara Fernandez for the ONE Interim Women's Atomweight Muay Thai World Title.

Source: Media Release