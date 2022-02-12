ONE: Bad Blood Results & Recap - Malykhin wins ONE Interim Heavyweight World Championship

The Russian behemoth followed a missed strike with a powerful punch that ended the Belarusian's night. The stellar effort of the Golden Team mainstay earned him a US$100,000 bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

That victory sets up a unification battle between the fighting pride of Kemerovo and ONE Heavyweight World Champion Arjan "Singh" Bhullar. He fired some verbal shots at the Indian-Canadian titleholder after giving Grishenko his first MMA defeat.

In the night's co-main event, #2-ranked Muay Thai flyweight contender Jonathan "The General" Haggerty defeated #4-ranked Mongkolpetch Petchyindee via unanimous decision.

The Englishman's victory strengthens his case for a title shot against ONE Muay Thai Flyweight World Champion Rodtang "The Iron Man" Jitmuangnon.

As for the other main card bouts, Chinese bantamweight "The Ghost" Chen Rui survived the blows and takedowns from Mark "Tyson" Abelardo to clinch a unanimous decision.

Malaysian atomweight Jihin "Shadow Cat" Radzuan is also on a two-fight win streak after earning a unanimous decision over late replacement Mei "V.V" Yamaguchi.

Woo Sung Hoon needed just 18 seconds in his ONE debut to finish Yodkaikaew "Y2K" Fairtex. The South Korean landed a crushing right hand that turned off the lights for the Thai flyweight.

Opening the main card was a knockout win by "Mini T" Danial Williams, who landed a body shot to send Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke on the canvas in the second round.

Moreover, Haggerty and Woo took home US$50,000 bonuses, as per Sityodtong.

Here is the final results of ONE: Bad Blood

MAIN CARD

• INTERIM HEAVYWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP BOUT: Anatoly Malykhin defeated Kirill Grishenko via KO at R2, 3:42

• FLYWEIGHT MUAY THAI BOUT: Jonathan Haggerty defeated Mongkolpetch Petchyindee via unanimous decision

• BANTAMWEIGHT BOUT: Chen Rui defeated Mark Abelardo via unanimous decision

• WOMEN'S CATCHWEIGHT (53.5KG) BOUT: Jihin Radzuan defeated Mei Yamaguchi via unanimous decision

• FLYWEIGHT BOUT: Sung Hoon Woo defeated Yodkaikaew Fairtex via KO at R1, 0:18

• STRAWWEIGHT BOUT: Danial Williams defeated Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke via KO at R2, 1:35

LEAD CARD

• HEAVYWEIGHT BOUT: Dustin Joynson defeated Hugo Cunha via split decision

• WOMEN'S ATOMWEIGHT BOUT: Lin Heqin defeated Bi Nguyen via unanimous decision

• HEAVYWEIGHT BOUT: Odie Delaney defeated Thomas Narmo via submission (shoulder lock) at R1, 1:06

• BANTAMWEIGHT BOUT: Sunoto Peringkat vs. Tial Thang - no contest (accidental groin strike) at R1, 1:39

ONE Championship returns to live action in two weeks time with ONE: Full Circle on February 26 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Catch all the action on Disney+HotStar.

Source: Media Release