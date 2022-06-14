ONE Championship: Anatoly Malykhin believes Arjan Bhullar is ‘not a real champion’

There's no other logical opponent left for the interim champion Malykhin other than the title-holder Bhullar. Although there hasn't been a date set for this bout, both heavyweights have dished out verbal jabs at one another.

Malykhin has been more vocal between the two and claims that Bhullar continues to avoid him even though the Canadian-Indian signed a new contract with ONE Championship. While Bhullar called the Russian a "coward," the fighter from Kemerovo did not mince words.

"[Bhullar] is my baby chicken clinging onto the belt that should be mine. He's not a real champion. He keeps hiding from strong opponents, tries to choose convenient opponents," Malykhin told ONEFC.com.

The former Russian Freestyle Wrestling Champion can brag because he quickly rose to prominence one year after signing with ONE Championship. Throughout that time, he dominated Alexandre Machado, Amir Aliakbari, and Kirill Grishenko to become the interim World Champion.

In contrast, Bhullar competed twice inside the Circle, with one fight against former ONE Heavyweight World Champion Brandon Vera. Yet, even if Bhullar defeated "The Truth" to claim the belt, Malykhin isn't impressed with the current titleholder's performance.

"No disrespect to the legend. [Vera] was a great champ and [held] that belt for a while, but I think he was already exhausted and mentally done," Malykhin said.

"I am faster, stronger, have better punches, and my stamina is great. If he is brave enough to sign the contract, he will, and then you'll see how he falls on the canvas."

If he wins against Bhullar, Malykhin envisions a lengthy reign because he cannot identify any serious threats. Even if the likes of Odie Delaney and Marcus "Buchecha" Almeida are building their case for a ONE World Title shot, the Golden Team representative is confident of his superior skills.

"My skills are on a different level, and I am mentally different. I don't see them as worthy opponents. They won't last even two rounds against me," he said.

