ONE Championship: Arjan Bhullar aiming to unify heavyweight gold against Anatoly Malykhin

The Russian isn't fond of the Canadian-Indian titleholder and went as far as taunting Bhullar through Instagram posts. The feeling is mutual as "Singh" can't wait to lay his hands on Malykhin.

"Anatoly [Malykhin] has been very vocal, and I will respond to that closer to the fight and in the fight, to be quite honest. He hasn't posted anything since I announced I was back," Bhullar told ONEFC.com. "Check his social media. He hasn't said a [expletive] thing. That shows you what kind of coward he is and what he thinks of the situation."

These verbal jabs serve as the appetizer for what could be a thrilling showdown to decide the undisputed ONE Heavyweight World Champion. For that reason, Bhullar had a heated rebuttal to Malykhin.

ONE Championship: Anatoly Malykhin believes Arjan Bhullar is 'not a real champion’

"I'm not running from anyone or anybody. He's delusional. And he is short with short arms and legs. He's 5-foot-9," Bhullar said. "My arms and legs and entire body are longer than his. Clearly measured, so I don't know what the hell that guy is talking about. He needs to get his head checked."

Bhullar would like to compete under the first ONE Championship card on Amazon Prime Video if given an opportunity. The combat sports promotion recently signed a five-year deal to feature at least 12 live events on North American prime-time TV.

Given that he's from Canada, it would be an honor for him to be included in that event. If it happens, Malykhin will likely be his opponent. Their collision course is inevitable, and it doesn't make sense to face other fighters before their clash.

"I'd love to be on that first event. Let's do it. [I'm] excited for the company, excited for the future, excited for Amazon, excited for the fans. [It's going to be] in my backyard, U.S. and Canada," Bhullar said.

Anatoly Malykhin taunts ONE Heavyweight champion Arjan Bhullar in latest Instagram post

Granted that he defeats "Sladkiy" and becomes the self-proclaimed baddest heavyweight on the planet, Bhullar would like to prove himself against the newcomers of the ONE heavyweight division. He is willing to compete against anyone and show his might over them.

"A lot of new faces in the division. [It's] very exciting to see. [I'm] excited to get in there with them. I don't want to just see them and wait around. I want to get in there and face them all," Bhullar said.

ONE Championship returns to action with ONE 159 on July 22. Two-division ONE World Champion Reinier de Ridder will defend the ONE Middleweight World Championship against Vitaly Bigdash.

Also, ONE Atomweight Kickboxing World Champion Janet Todd takes on WBC Muay Thai World Champion Lara Fernandez for the ONE Interim Women's Atomweight Muay Thai World Title.

Source: Media Release