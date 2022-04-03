ONE Championship: Chingiz Allazov, Tang Kai make big jumps in latest top-contender rankings

As of 30 March 2022, the Azerbaijani-Belarusian combatant "Chinga" is now the #1-ranked contender in the featherweight kickboxing division after defeating Sitthichai "Killer Kid" Sitsongpeenong for the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Championship via unanimous decision.

That victory sets him up for a shot at Superbon Singha Mawynn, who defended the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Title against Marat Grigorian during ONE's 10th-anniversary show.

With Allazov taking the top contender spot, Grigorian, Giorgio Petrosyan, and Sitthichai all slid one place down, in that order. Tayfun Ozcan completes the division's top-five contenders.

Meanwhile, Tang became the #1-ranked featherweight contender after a shocking first-round knockout of former top-ranked competitor "The Fighting God" Kim Jae Woong. The South Korean is now at number two, while Martin Nguyen, Garry Tonon, and Yoshiki Nakahara round up the top five in that order.

Ham Seo Hee also became the #2-ranked women's atomweight contender after defeating Denice "Lycan Queen" Zamboanga during their rematch. The defeat dropped the Filipina MMA fighter to number three, ahead of newly-ranked competitors Alyona Rassohyna and Jihin Radzuan at four and five, respectively.

Jeremy "The Jaguar" Miado also entered the strawweight division rankings after winning against compatriot Lito "Thunder Kid" Adiwang. Kairat "The Kazakh" Akhmetov also climbed to number two in the flyweight contender rankings after Yuya "Little Piranha" Wakamatsu lost to ONE Flyweight World Champion Adriano "Mikinho" Moraes.

Finally, Capitan Petchyindee became the #1-ranked contender after losing the ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Championship to Hiroki Akimoto.

An independent panel of sports media members and industry experts determine ONE Championship's official athlete rankings following each event.

The committee ranks the athletes on criteria including wins and losses, their most recent performances, and quality of competition.

The Home of Martial Arts returns to live action with ONE: Reloaded on April 22. Regian "The Immortal" Eersel will defend the ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Championship against Germany's Arian "Game Over" Sadikovic.

Jackie Buntan and Smilla "The Hurricane" Sundell will also compete for the inaugural ONE Women's Strawweight Muay Thai World Championship.

Source: Media Release