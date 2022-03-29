ONE Championship debuts bigger and better world title belt at ONE X

While ONE X was the culmination of ONE Championship's first decade, it was also the perfect time to introduce an improved world title belt.

"The belt represents the journey, the entire lifetime journey of the very best of the best martial artists in the world. It's a journey filled with thousands of hours of training, heartbreak, passion, excellence, and grit," ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong said about the belt that debuted in the organization's 10th-anniversary event.

The new ONE world title belt is a crowning achievement in martial arts. It weighs 26.4 pounds and features 42 white gems on each side plate. Meanwhile, the main plate has seven red gems to represent the core values represented in ONE.

"Our belt is a symbol of the true meaning of martial arts, values of humility, integrity, honor, respect, courage, discipline, and compassion," Sityodtong added.

"The belt, genuinely, is not only a stunning piece of art, but it's also a labor of love and design. Ultimately, it's reserved for only the very best, the best of the best, in the world."

Five of the best combat sports practitioners in the world possessed the stunning belt that perfectly complemented their reign.

Hiroki Akimoto was the first recipient on March 26 when he unseated defending world champion Capitan Petchyindee for the ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Title.

Other than him, all the other world champions who competed at ONE X continued their dominance and took home the new belt.

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao defended the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship via a third-round knockout of Felipe Lobo.

Meanwhile, Superbon Singha Mawynn kicked off the Grand Finale by retaining the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Championship against Marat Grigorian via unanimous decision.

Adriano "Mikinho" Moraes also became an owner of the improved belt after a third-round submission of Yuya Wakamatsu to retain the ONE Flyweight World Championship.

Finally, "Unstoppable" Angela Lee scored a second-round submission victory over former two-sport world champion Stamp Fairtex to remain as the ONE Women's Atomweight World Champion in the show's main event.

The ONE Championship world title belt comes with a bespoke travel case designed by TUMI to protect the ultimate prize.

Two more fighters can score the gold belt by winning their respective title fights at ONE: Reloaded on April 22. Regian "The Immortal" Eersel will defend the ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Championship against Arian "Game Over" Sadikovic.

Jackie Buntan and Smilla "The Hurricane" Sundell will also compete for the inaugural ONE Women's Strawweight Muay Thai World Championship.

Source: Media Release