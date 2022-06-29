ONE Championship: Lito Adiwang promises to return a better fighter after ACL injury recovery

Adiwang was doing well in the early part of his fight against compatriot Jeremy Miado. Unfortunately, he injured his right knee as he stepped backward in round two and Miado seized the opportunity.

However, the referee was quick to call an end to the contest seeing that something was wrong with the Team Lakay mainstay. It was revealed that Adiwang suffered from a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), leaving him sidelined for at least a year.

Per the doctor's diagnosis, Adiwang sustained a complete tear, making it difficult to put weight on his knee. But while the recovery period for such injury takes time, he's doing what it takes to regain full strength.

"As per the doctor's advice, a complete recovery will [take] one year. On a positive note, I still think it depends on how my body will heal. There's a chance I can recover faster," Adiwang said.

"I'm doing it slowly, but surely so we won't face any complications when we return. That's what I see here - the importance of taking care of my body. I'll be back."

Injuries are part of combat sports given the intensity of the training and the fights themselves. Adiwang's high-octane style makes him a thrilling competitor to watch, but he's laying his body on the line. It was a blessing that he could go through nine fights in ONE Championship without significant injuries.

Still, Adiwang sees this setback as a minor roadblock to a stronger return. After getting surgery on his knee, the rehabilitation process has started, and it's going along well.

"I just got surgery. They replaced it. I think they got some muscles from my legs and put them there. Now I'm going through therapy. I'm going through several programs," Adiwang said.

"The first week, I was stretching it, so it remains mobile. The second week, I started to put weight on it, and this week, thankfully, I am getting to do squats and stationary bikes."

Though there is no definite timeline for his return, being able to compete inside the ONE Circle once again will be the goal of the ONE strawweight contender. And that hunger to compete will make him a better fighter when he returns.

If he gets cleared to compete again, he would like to settle some unfinished business with Miado. The Filipino warriors are on good terms, and Miado even visited Adiwang in the hospital after the fight. But he hopes to have a proper ending in their next bout.

"The fire in me right now has returned. That's what I'm feeling right now. Whoever I face, I'll be ready. I'll do my best to win, whoever I face. With this injury, I'm hungrier than ever," Adiwang said.

"I promise to do my best to recover quickly and return to my best form. [I'll return] not only to give good fights. But I know that if I give my best, I believe I will be a World Champion one day."

Source: Media Release