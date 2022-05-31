ONE Championship, Muay Thai Grand Prix UK sign long-term partnership

"I've known Philip [Tieu] for quite a while now, and I'm amazed at how much Muay Thai talent there is in the UK. I'm so pleased to announce this partnership with MTGP UK," ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong said.

"ONE Championship remains committed to providing martial arts athletes on the regional scene a platform to showcase their talents and to potentially earn a US$100,000 contract to compete in One Championship's international events."

This deal comes as the world's largest martial arts organization makes a solid push to bolster Muay Thai's exposure. Its last event, ONE 157, featured two Muay Thai World Championship bouts.

Joseph "The Hurricane" Lasiri scored a third-round knockout over Prajanchai PK.Saenchai to claim the ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Championship from the Thai. In the main event, Petchmorakot Petchyindee carved out a split decision victory over five-time Muay Thai World Champion Jimmy Vienot.

In ONE's partnership with one of the leading combat sports promotions in Europe, eight Muay Thai warriors in two weight classes will compete for a ONE Championship contract worth US$100,000.

Further details are not yet available, but the format could be similar to the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix, which commenced at ONE 157.

In that tournament, Walter Goncalves, Superlek "The Kicking Machine" Kiatmoo9, Savvas "The Baby Face Killer" Michael, and ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang "The Iron Man" Jitmuangnon all advanced to the semifinals and will be competing at a later event.

"I'm proud to announce our partnership with One Championship. MTGP will team up with One Championship to create the Road To One UK tournaments, where the best athletes in the UK can showcase their skills for an opportunity to win a six-figure contract with One Championship," MTGP UK CEO Philip Tieu said.

"This is a long-term relationship that will elevate the UK fight scene and grow the sport of Muay Thai in a way we never thought was possible. I truly believe the two companies are a perfect match and that working with Chatri Sityodtong will only expand the sport of Muay Thai even further and take it to new heights."

ONE Championship returns to action with ONE 158 on 3 June. In the main event, Tawanchai PK.Saenchai will take on WBC Muay Thai World Champion Niclas Larsen. In bantamweight MMA, #2-ranked Kwon Won Il battles #4-ranked Fabricio Andrade.

