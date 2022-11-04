ONE Championship reveal full card for ONE Fight Night 4: Abbasov vs. Lee

The nine-fight event that is guaranteed to keep fight fans on the edge of their seats will be headlined by two World Champion vs. World Champion bouts.

ONE Welterweight World Champion Kiamrian Abbasov is set to defend his strap against ONE Lightweight World Champion Christian Lee in the main event, while the co-main event will see ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Champion Joseph Lasiri stepping up a division to challenge ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Before the headliners take place, former ONE Bantamweight World Champion and current #3-ranked contender Bibiano Fernandes will start his hunt for a title shot when he takes on Filipino star and #5-ranked Stephen Loman.

Also on the main card, Cosmo Alexandre returns to the ONE Circle for the first time since a 2019 one-punch knockout win over Sage Northcutt, as he faces England's Juan Cervantes in a welterweight Muay Thai battle.

And opening the main card proceedings will be former bantamweight king Kevin Belington taking on South Korean powerhouse Kim Jae Woong. Kim is wasting no time looking to reclaim his place in the rankings following a submission loss to Shamil Gasanov just two weeks ago.

Headlining the lead card is the bantamweight debut of former ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Jonathan Haggerty, who will be welcomed to the division by Russian striker Vladimir Kuzmin. Kuzmin burst onto the scene in February with a unanimous decision win over Scotland's Chris Shaw.

The lead card will also feature the ONE debut of Australia's Isi Fitikefu, who takes on Kyrgyzstan veteran Ruslan Emilbek Uulu. Uulu is fresh off an opening-round submission win over Ben Wilhelm in his welterweight debut at ONE 162 and hoping to make an impression on the World Title picture.

Just before that, BJJ standout Danielle Kelly will return to the Circle to take on Sambo World Champion and ONE debutant Mariia Molchanova in a submission grappling affair. Kelly was impressive in her first appearance in the ONE Circle against Japan's Mei Yamaguchi at ONE X in March.

Finally, ONE Fight Night 4 is set to open with a bang as British striker Liam Nolan looks to add another knockout to his record. He'll have his work cut out for him, though, against highly regarded American debutant Eddie Abasolo in a lightweight Muay Thai bout.

ONE Fight Night 4: Abbasov Vs. Lee Full Card

Main Card

• ONE Welterweight World Championship Bout: Kiamrian Abbasov (c) vs. Christian Lee

• ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Championship Bout: Rodtang Jitmuangnon (c) vs. Joseph Lasiri

• Bantamweight Bout: Bibiano Fernandez vs. Stephen Loman

• Welterweight Muay Thai Bout: Cosmo Alexandre vs. Juan Cervantes

• Bantamweight Bout: Kevin Belington vs. Kim Jae Woong

Lead Card

• Bantamweight Muay Thai Bout: Jonathan Haggerty vs. Vladimir Kuzmin

• Welterweight Bout: Ruslan Emilbek Uulu vs. Isi Fitikefu

• Atomweight Submission Grappling Bout: Danielle Kelly vs. Mariia Molchanova

• Lightweight Muay Thai Bout: Liam Nolan vs. Eddie Abasolo

Source: Media Release