ONE Championship: Stamp Fairtex Reflects On ‘Supergirl’ Battle, Aims For Striking World Titles

The Thai superstar was scheduled to face striking legend Anissa Meksen in a mixed rules super-fight at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on 14 January, until the historic bout was scuppered at the last minute by an unspecified weight issue with Meksen.

Stamp instead shifted to kickboxing, stepped up a weight class, and outpointed fellow Thai striking sensation Anna "Supergirl" Jaroonsak in a back-and-forth battle that thrilled the crowd in attendance.

On reflection, the 26-year-old says that her aggressive approach to the fight was mostly aimed at putting on a show for her home fans.

"Yes, it was a lot of pressure for me because I have got a few disadvantages in terms of the feet. And also with the weight class. I think to myself that I will just do this, and I will just have fun. And this will be like entertainment. Losing or winning, it doesn't matter," Stamp said.

With the win, the former two-sport ONE World Champion now looks poised to go after one of the World Title she once held.

Prior to ONE Fight Night 6, ONE announced that Stamp would face Meksen a second time at some point this year, with the interim atomweight kickboxing crown on the line.

But after their mixed-rules battle came to such a disappointing end, Stamp is less enthusiastic about that matchup.

"I am not really looking forward to fighting with Anissa because I consider this unprofessional. I spend a lot of time looking for a new opponent in this event. So, I don't really look forward to that again," she said.

Despite the Meksen rivalry sitting on shaky ground, Stamp - as the top-ranked atomweight MMA contender - will not be short of options.

She still has aspirations in MMA. However, she has placed those plans on hold out of respect for ONE Women's Atomweight World Champion Angela Lee and her family as they grieve the tragic passing of Angela's younger sister and rising ONE talent Victoria Lee.

It is a decision that reflects the true spirit of comradery that exists among athletes.

Stamp will, for now, focus on recapturing gold in the striking arts, with a return to MMA coming at some point in the future.

"I would like to use this time to reclaim my title in kickboxing and Muay Thai because I still feel sad about what happened with Angela Lee and the Lee family. So that will take a while. And after a while, I'll go back to MMA for Angela Lee," she said.

