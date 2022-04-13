ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic - Ayaka Miura looks to bounce back against Dayane Souza

Miura faces a debuting Brazilian Souza in a strawweight MMA contest on the lead card of the event and the Japanese submission specialist said she is unfaced by any opponent on her Instagram.

"My opponent is from LFA and now competing in ONE. From what I've seen on video, she looks solid. But no matter my opponent, I will win and challenge for the belt again. I'll definitely win. I would be grateful if you could send me power from Japan."

Miura's previous attempt to defeat ONE Women's Strawweight World Champion "The Panda" Xiong Jing Nan didn't go as planned. During that match at ONE: HEAVY HITTERS this past January, she failed to submit Xiong using her "Ayaka Lock."

The ONE World Champion had excellent takedown defense and accurate striking that helped her keep the crown. Despite the setback, Miura is still the #4-ranked contender, and a victory over Souza may put her on the path toward another title shot.

Musumeci vs. Imanari, Buchecha vs. Reug Reug added To ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic card

This showdown is shaping into an elite grappling battle, with Miura's judo helping her score four victories at ONE Championship. Therefore, the competitor from Tribe Tokyo MMA will have a similar strategy against Souza.

She will try to immediately bring the match to the canvas, whether via hip control or single-leg takedown. Once the fight is on the ground, Miura will try to find ways to execute her patented submission maneuver.

However, the 31-year-old combatant with an 11-4 career mixed martial arts record cannot underestimate Souza.

The 25-year-old competitor from Amazonas, Brazil, has an 8-1-1 MMA record. Moreover, two of her victories were by submission and four were by knockouts. Not much is known about Souza, but her record shows that she will not back down from Miura.

Miura versus Souza is just one of the ten fights on the ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic lead card. Two-time former Glory Super Bantamweight World Champion Anissa "C18" Meksen will face Marie "Snow Leopard" Ruumet in an atomweight Muay Thai fight.

Masakazu Imanari also returns to the Circle to face debuting Mikey Musumeci in a submission grappling showdown.

Lastly, former ONE Strawweight World Champion Yosuke "The Ninja" Saruta will finally have his clash with former Olympian Gustavo "El Gladiador" Balart.

