ONE: Eersel Vs. Sadikovic - Jackie Buntan touts experience over Smilla Sundell in World Title bout

For the California-based athlete, this matchup - the co-main event of ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic at the Singapore Indoor Stadium - is a reward for her brilliant run so far.

"It was a flood of emotions [when I got the call about the World Title fight]. Not just the goal of actually being able to have the opportunity to compete for it. But it just puts everything in perspective," she said in an interview posted on ONEFC.com.

"I was super active all of last year. And I was able to realize, like, 'Wow, within just one year, I was able to do it. I'm the one who made this opportunity for myself.'

"So, it just puts a lot of things in perspective. And I had a lot of gratitude when I was offered that bout."

ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic - Three reasons Jackie Buntan cannot underestimate Smilla Sundell

Heading to the big night, Buntan carries a 3-0 record in ONE Championship, beating Wondergirl, Ekaterina Vandaryeva, and Daniela Lopez last year.

That activity contrasts with Sundell's ONE resume, as the Thailand-based Swede has appeared just once in the Circle - a TKO over Diandra Martin last February.

For Buntan, it might be too early to give the 17-year-old a crack at the belt.

"One fight in the division or in the promotion and getting a title shot, I think it is a bit premature. But at the same time, our division is so new and staggered in terms of when these girls have competed," said the American, who traces her roots to the Philippines.

"There are a couple of other girls that I would assume would be able to have the title [shot] given they were able to fight more for ONE Championship, versus just having one single fight."

Outside ONE, the Fairtex representative holds a 32-5-1 career record in Muay Thai and kickboxing. She is also known for her relentless attacking approach. But Buntan isn't intimidated.

"The first thing I noticed is the forward pressure she gave - the relentless push-through, push-forward style. That come-forward, aggressive style is a careless type of style," the Boxing Works competitor said.

"There's going to be holes. And I'm going to find those holes. I'm more than ready for that pressure."

The 24-year-old added that in the end, her experience will prove too much for her teenage opponent to handle.

"I'll say she's good enough to be fighting in ONE Championship, but I believe I am levels ahead of her in technicality, intelligence, speed, power, and all that. I'm confident she hasn't dealt with anyone like me before," she said.

