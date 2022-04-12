ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic - Three reasons Jackie Buntan cannot underestimate Smilla Sundell

The 24-year-old Boxing Works representative fought three times last year. She defeated two-time Thailand National Muay Thai Champion Nat "Wondergirl" Jaroonsak during her promotional debut at ONE: FISTS OF FURY in February 2021.

Two months later, she edged Ekaterina "Barbie" Vandaryeva via split decision at "ONE on TNT IV." Then, she closed the year with a unanimous decision win over Daniela Lopez at ONE: EMPOWER this past September. These triumphs improved Buntan's career Muay Thai record to an impressive 23-5.

ONE: Reloaded - Eersel defends lightweight title, Buntan & Sundell compete for strawweight Muay Thai crown

While the Bryan Popejoy-trained combatant will be heavily favored during her fight on 22 April, here's why she cannot take the Swedish teenage sensation "The Hurricane" lightly.

#1 - Sundell Has An Impressive Record

Even if the Pattaya-based fighter is just 17 years old, she already has a 32-5-1 career Muay Thai and kickboxing record. She has 22 knockout victories and defeated a male opponent. The big-fight experience leans towards Buntan, but Sundell has a higher volume of work than her future foe.

#2 - The Swede Had An Impressive ONE Debut

Sundell continued to pressure Australia's Diandra Martin during their encounter at ONE: FULL CIRCLE. She forced the issue and landed clean shots using her striking accuracy. Eventually, the accumulation of punches, knees, and elbows dropped Martin in round three.

#3 - She's Training With World Champions

Sundell hones her craft at the Fairtex Training Center, and she gets to spar with former ONE Atomweight Kickboxing and Muay Thai World Champion Stamp Fairtex.

"I see Stamp as a big sister, and she is very inspiring. I want to be like her. She gives very good advice and helps me to become stronger. She pushes me to be better," Sundell told ONEFC.com.

She also sparred with ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon, who has over 300 fights. Sundell even captioned a recent video clip she shared on Instagram with:

"Had a few rounds with @rodtang_jimungnon today. Happy to have him here at @fairtextrainingcenter. He helps me before my fight in @onechampionship."

Seeing how Buntan and Sundell are preparing, this world title fight will be a hotly-contested showdown.

Source: Media Release